Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 8 (ANI/ATK): Jaisinghpura Road at Mansarovar Extension is the current hub of development.

This place is also recognized as the Medical Hub now. This road will be the address of a proposed 1200 bed medical hospital and university along with a 300 bed multi-specialty hospital.

The JDA Master plan of 2025 proposes the development of several 200 Feet roads in this area out of which the execution of a few has already begun& are targeted to be completed within 2 years. To decrease the load of Ajmer Road traffic, a flyover has been proposed near Bhankrota, alongwith the extension of Kamala Nehru flyover.

The development of a clover leaf flyover connecting Ajmer Road to the Ring Road has already been started. A 200 ft. wide sector road will connect Mahindra SEZ & Ring Road to the 200 ft. wide Jaisinghpura sector road which will connect to Gopalpura Bypass.

The work of this road has begun from the Gopalpura Bypass side. This road will play a key role in making the Mansarovar Metro Station the connecting point to the mentioned areas. This road will be 2 km long, out of which 1.2 km has already been developed and the rest 800 meters (approx.) is also under construction.

Rajasthan's largest D-Mart is also proposed here. A five star hotel is also under construction here. The location also offers well established and renowned schools such as Jaishree Periwal International School, Delhi Public School, Neerja Modi International School and St. Xavier's. The location is proximate to the city as well as the Mahindra SEZ. Due to the good connectivity of roads and transport this area offers all possible opportunities for luxury residential and commercial ventures.

Recently Govt of Rajasthan announced that they will take out DPR'S Jaipur Metro which will connect Mansarovar to Bagru while crossing Jaisinghpura, Ring Road, SEZ etc.

Similarly, when you talk about Residential Development, a leading project of Jaipur, Shubhashish Geeta, a Resort themed residential luxury apartment project, is situated in the heart of Medical Hub Mansarover Extension, (Present Jaisinghpura Road), promoted by Shubhashish Homes this project will offer 400 Luxury Apartment & Villa Residences.

