New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/GPRC): Continuing the Celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' Directorate of Tourism, Jammu was organized Jammu Heritage Festival at Ramnagar Fort on May 5, 2022 in collaboration with District Administration, Udhampur and Archeological Survey of India.

This was the second program in the series of Heritage Festival as the first was conducted at Bhimgarh Fort, Reasi.

Also Read | LSG vs GT Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 57.

While addressing the media Vivekanand Rai, Director of Tourism, Jammu explained that the sole purpose of organizing these events is to promote Heritage Tourism in Jammu. Ramnagar is not only popular for Ramangar Fort but also for its scenic beauty, pleasant weather, local cuisine and tourist sites.

This event comprised of a number of learning and entertaining activities like Heritage Walk, Poetry Recital, Story telling, sufi singing, Rock Band, Fusion Dance, folk Dance, Folk Singing. Performances by local celebrities like Juhi Singh, Amit Kundal, Rabjot Singh was enjoyed by the audiences.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Exploits of England Players Could Become a Template for Their Success in T20 World Cup 2022.

Punjabi Singer Shivjot Singh Dhaliwal enthralled the huge audience of about 10,000 with his singing. People from different walks of life participated as audience which included tourists, students, locals, Vloggers, Media persons and officers/officials of different departments.

In the morning session, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib alongwith Chairman, District Development Council, Udhampur, Lal Chand, DDCs and BDCs of Ramnagar, Assistant Superintending Archaeologist, Manoj Joshi and Assistant Archaeologist, Jai Karan flagged off the Heritage Walk and said that it is a new beginning for the Ramnagar and shall lead to encourage tourism in Ramnagar and it was a feast for eyes. The history of the historic Ramnagar fort was briefed by Shivdev Singh, President Ramnagar Heritage Society.

Youngsters expressed their hopes and happiness on tourism department and were happy that through this event Ramnagar shall figure on Tourism Map of India. Locals said that this program is first of its kind and such event has not happened earlier in the Ramnagar.

President, Municipal Committee Ramnagar, Benti Devi, SDM Ramnagar, Gopal Singh, Naresh Kumar, Deputy Director Publicity, SDPO Ramnagar, Sheena Sahni, Assistant Directorate Tourism, Jammu were also present among others on the occasion.

The event was curated and crafted by Atlas Event Management

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)