Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Assam government will sign two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Japan and Singapore during the Advantage Assam 2.0 investors summit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, CM Sarma said that Japan is interested in recruiting manpower from Assam, initially around 50,000 workers, while Singapore seeks to hire nurses from the state.

Also Read | Earthquake in Siberia: Quake of Magnitude 6.4 on Richter Scale Strikes Russia's Altai Republic in Southern Siberia, No Casualties Reported.

Highlighting the progress made since Advantage Assam 1.0, the Chief Minister said, "We got two major infrastructure developments after Advantage Assam 1.0--the Paradeep to Numaligarh crude pipeline. The Union government gave us this massive infrastructure, and the Gas grid."

He also mentioned Bhutan's interest in developing Gelephu My Fullness City.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Recreates Lionel Messi's 'Que Miras Bobo' Moment, Tags Retiring Argentine Tennis Star Diego Schwartzman.

"Bhutan wants to set up Gelephu My Fullness City. I request that the Bhutan government make a special industrialization economic zone in Assam," CM Sarma said.

"During my recent visit to Singapore, I met the President of Singapore, which is a recognition for Assam," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the Advantage Assam 2.0 conclave on February 25, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also participating in a thematic session.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 will be held on February 25-26.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the state will focus on attracting investments in key areas such as tourism, renewable energy, semiconductors, aerospace and defence manufacturing, fragrances and flavours, bamboo and others in Advantage Assam 2.0.

He further said that ambassadors from 31 countries are expected to attend the event.

Assam CM has also invited Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to the conclave's closing ceremony.

According to Assam CM, the inaugural event will see the presence of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and other top industry leaders.

Additionally, global business councils such as the US-India Business Council, New Zealand-India Business Council, and UAE-India Business Council will participate, along with representatives from the European Union.

Ahead of the summit, the Assam government will celebrate 200 years of Assam tea and industrialization on February 24, featuring a Jhumur dance performance with 8,000 artists from across the state.

"On the occasion of 200 years of Assam tea and the tea industry, we will organise a Jhumur performance on February 24," CM Sarma said, adding that a total of 8,000 artists from different parts of the state are preparing to show their Jhumur dance, synchronised to the rhythmic beats of the Madal.

With an estimated investment of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore, Advantage Assam 2.0 is set to transform Assam's industrial landscape. The government has been actively working to attract investors through multiple roadshows and foreign visits by CM Sarma.

The initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities and position Assam as an investment hub in Southeast Asia. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)