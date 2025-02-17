VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 17: The much-anticipated film Jatadhara officially commenced production on 15th February with a grand mahurat ceremony at a temple in Hyderabad. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Zee Studios presenters and key members of the creative team.

The ceremony was a momentous occasion, marked by the symbolic clap from a distinguished lineup of guests, including Director Harish Shankar, Director Venky Atluri, Director Mohana Indraganti, actress Shilpa Shirodhkar, and well-wishers. Their presence added to the ceremony's charm, ensuring a sweet and auspicious start to the film's journey.

Jatadhara promises to be a thrilling, action-packed mystery, blending traditional mythology with a fresh supernatural twist. Starring the talented Sudheer Babu, the film is set to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline: A treasure to find, a curse to fight. As the production moves forward, anticipation for the film's stunning visual representation and its intriguing narrative grows, making it one of the most exciting projects to look forward to in the coming months.

The film's unique blend of action, suspense, and mythology is expected to offer audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience. With a talented team behind it and a gripping storyline, Jatadhara is poised to make a significant impact in the world of entertainment.

