Wilmington (DE) [US], October 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): CodeGym, an online Java programming course with over two million students, has launched a new project, Java University, a hybrid project where students will receive all the benefits of learning on an online platform and learning with a mentor.

The main goal of the project is to help everyone who wants to learn Java programming from scratch to a Junior developer's level. With the mentors' help, you'll achieve it in 12 months and get a job with a 100 per cent guarantee.

Also Read | Things You Need To Know About Cash Rummy App on Play Store.

In the Indian market, the online platform CodeGym is already well known. The core of a platform is an automated online course on Core Java. The main feature of CodeGym is a huge number of practical programming tasks with code verification and hints. Also in the course there are lectures and a large community in which students help each other in their studies. CodeGym has already helped over 30,000 people learn to code and get jobs.

However, not everyone can learn on their own effectively enough. There are students who need a deadline, especially when it comes to adults who often have enough worries with family and work.

Also Read | Vaishali Thakkar Death: Lookout Circular Issued Against Couple Accused in Actor's Suicide Case; MP Govt Announces Rs 5,000 Reward.

As part of the University program, students receive a full year of access to an automated online Java course, as well as regular lectures and online discussions with mentors, additional challenging assignments and group work. CodeGym mentors are professional software developers who also already have experience teaching people. The course is designed in such a way that it is suitable not only for complete beginners, but also for those who need to systematize and deepen their knowledge, as well as switchers from other programming languages.

CodeGym University students will use all the benefits of the CodeGym educational platform, that is, they will have access to a huge database of practical tasks with automatic code verification. Also, those who succeed will receive tasks of increased complexity, which can be analyzed in online classes with mentors.

Classes are held in small groups in English. The lessons are "live" online sessions in Zoom with experienced teachers who are also practicing Java developers. As part of these classes, teachers explain new theoretical topics to students, analyze homework assignments, and answer questions.

After online class, a student gets an assignment, which they complete on the CodeGym platform. Students can ask questions and hold discussions with teachers and other participants in the Slack chat. After passing each module, students are waiting for Large Projects / Courseworks, which they will have to think about and work on.

At the end of the course, a student gets a diploma, a "quality mark", according to IT recruiters. Also CodeGym has agreements with outsourcing companies in India and other countries. These partnerships ensure employment for the students.

"Over the last ten years, we have created the world's best training course for future Java developers. We have always focused on teaching our students solid practical skills, and we do it better than anyone else, - Dmytro Vezhnin, CodeGym CEO said. - Our unique approach combines lectures, 1400+ practical tasks with automatic verification, a strong community, and the best teachers who can turn anyone into an incredible Java developer. We believe in our product, and we are sure: CodeGym is the best choice you can make if you want to learn Java."

For Indian users, the University program will start this Autumn. Please sign up via the link.

CONTACT: Alice Korzh, alice@codegym.cc

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)