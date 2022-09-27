New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jaypee, one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of houseware, kitchenware, serveware, and more, has introduced a new range of high borosilicate lockable dishes called Uniklass Klaro. The Uniklass Klaro range consists of Klaro Square, Klaro Rectangle, and Klaro Round, with volumes and sizes varying from 150 ml to 1040 ml, starting at Rs 290 to suit every need and offering up to 30 per cent discount on several kitchen & dining products on Amazon and Flipkart.

Designed to appeal to modern consumers for whom convenience is crucial, Uniklass Klaro is freezer-safe, OTG and dishwasher-safe, scratch-resistant, non-porous, and non-staining! It is made from high-quality borosilicate glass, which ensures there is no chemical leaching, to keep food completely fresh and hygienic.

Raining heavy discounts on Amazon Great Indian sale and Flipkart's Big Billion sale 2022With the festive season right around the corner, Jaypee has also announced a 30 per cent price slash on a wide range of products. The products on sale are Fabrene Casserole (Available on Amazon at a price of Rs 2099 and on Flipkart at Rs 1878 ), Hotline 3 Electric Lunch Box (price on Amazon Rs 1118 and Flipkart Rs 1151), Elara Premium dry fruits snacks jars & tray, Ceramika Casserole set (price on Amazon Rs 3150 and Flipkart Rs 2368), Alpha Stainless Steel Water Bottle (price on Amazon Rs 880 and Flipkart Rs 650), Ecosteel containers lunch box (price on Amazon Rs 429 and Flipkart Rs 343), Glassrole Casserole (price on Amazon Rs 1412 and Flipkart Rs 1606), Classique 3 Set of 3 Tea, Sugar and Coffee Container Blue (price on Amazon Rs 524 and Flipkart Rs 524), Smart Ice Light Grey Ice Tray (price on Amazon Rs 429 and Flipkart Rs 429), Missteel Hello Kitty Tiffin Box (price on Amazon Rs 609 and Flipkart Rs 609), Ace Shaker with Blending Ball (price on Amazon Rs 149 and Flipkart V 149), etc.

Anurag Jain Director, Jaypee Plus, said, "With India's modern consumers growing busier and busier today, convenience and quality have become top priorities. This makes our new range, Uniklass Klaro, the perfect homeware to invest in, as it is both durable and aesthetic, while also being highly utilitarian, for both everyday use as well as special occasions. This offering is also a mark of Jaypee's constant endeavor to pursue innovation based on our keen understanding of our customer's needs, along with our tireless commitment to quality."

Jaypee has more than four decades of extensive expertise in the Indian homeware market, and as a result, they are skilled at meeting all of their clients' needs. Their products are supported by in-depth R&D to guarantee quality and the greatest usefulness for every demand, and they are available on several e-Commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and others.

