New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/PNN): JD Concord Design Solutions, a one-of-its-kind automobile design solution provider, is looking to provide affordable, exclusive, and indigenously designed products to EV OEMs under the Make In India and Design In India initiative.

In addition, the product design firm also aims at supporting upcoming EV OEMs in sourcing selection, PR-branding, and marketing services through its partners.

Despite the initial struggles, electric vehicles are gradually taking momentum in the Indian market in terms of sales and the electric 2W segment is leading by huge margins. However, the electric 2W companies are currently outsourcing design and development from Chinese vendors.

JD Concord is here to counter the scenario and realize the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat with its professional product designing solutions. The firm also plans to grow into a team of 50 engineers by the end of 2022.

JD Concord Design Solutions is a Noida-based designing solutions provider founded by Rohit Sharma. As the name suggests, the firm focuses on designing and developing auto components and parts. Moreover, it specializes in design innovation, model building, immersive visualization, and crisis management.

It works closely with several engineering departments of OEMs and automotive supply organizations. Powered by in-house design experts, the firm offers product design and development solutions, manufacturing engineering solutions, prototype development solutions, and engineering support.

Talking about their plans, company Founder Rohit Sharma shares, "The Government of India has shifted its focus to the electric vehicles to reduce emissions. In this scenario, people are also gradually accepting electric 2Ws, thanks to their affordability. JD Concord is here to further support the growing electric 2W segment with its futuristic, innovative, and affordable design solutions. Furthermore, we are a close alliance to India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make In India initiatives and hope to contribute to India's EV revolution."

India inhibits exceptional potential to become a leader in manufacturering cars. The Government of India expects the automobile sector to attract USD 8-10 billion in local and foreign investments by 2023.

At the same time, India is on the verge of an EV revolution. Therefore, JD Concord envisions helping India push its boundaries and emerge as an automotive leader through its groundbreaking yet functional solutions.

Moreover, JD Concord is an in-house team of 20 highly skilled engineers who share years of experience working in national and international organizations.

As India is on its way to becoming atmanirbhar, JD Concord is doing its bit by cutting off the international vendors from the design and development scene.

