JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates Expected Soon: Balance in all 3 Subjects (PCM) for JEE Main 2022 with 3 Master Strokes

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/Oswaal Books): JEE Mains 2022 schedule is expected soon from the NTA.

Last year NTA held JEE Mains in four sessions - February, March, April and the last in August-September.

This year although there is a delay due to COVID, aspirants are buckled up with their preparation for JEE with an astute eye towards CBSE Term 2 exams starting 26 April 2022.

JEE Main 2022 and Advance together test the well-rounded aptitude and profound knowledge of an aspirant in all three subjects. So those who are good at balancing and switching their minds on the cue find themselves in a good position to crack the exam. So let us look at

How to find balance in PCM?

Practice Synchro Study

JEE Mains 2022 comprises three subjects, so do not go for the one subject a day policy. It has a drawback as you might get carried away with a single subject while all the 3 hold equal value, so you can't prepare one over the other. The most important thing on exam day will be how you will be switching from differential equations to solid-state and then suddenly to rotational motion in a fraction of seconds.

Firstly, prepare a simple timetable giving time to all 3 subjects. Allot your time according to your need, focus on weaker areas and set targets to complete each day. Let's say if you study 8 hours daily then give 3, 3, and 2 hours each to Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

Instead of studying all night one day and sleeping the next, study for equal hours on both days. Say if you are not in the mood to read the theory of Physics then solve some problems to keep pace with the subject.

Decide a day before, your daily routine and the amount of time you would like to dedicate to each subject/chapter. Set alarms for yourself to follow strictly, especially when you are revising or solving sums.

Make weekends your evaluation day, keep the modules of all subjects handy and solve them one after the other. Reading and reviewing subjects for long hours is fine but practice should be an amalgamation of all subjects strictly bounded by the time.

Initially, you'll find yourself lagging but do not get disheartened, just practise the same regularly you'll see for yourself take the lead.

Enhance your reading

This is not the time to refer to too many books and study material. Stick to the NCERT and a single supplementary book for every subject rather than going haywire in two-three books at once. Also, you will find that it is hard to complete the booklets and DPPs of your coaching if they are untouched for the better part of the year so there is no need in investing your time there.

Speed and accuracy

You need to know the right way of solving questions in a paper. Speed in exams is not measured by how quickly you can solve problems but by the strong interpretation and precise recollection of the concept applied to solve questions quickly in a single reading.

Follow these steps to increase your performance in the exam -

First of all, start with the easiest questions or with the strongly held subject. It will be a confidence booster and will further help you in solving the medium and otherwise tougher problems.

Stay calm and read the questions at least 2 times and then initiate solving.

Go slow and revise your calculations before answering the options. If you still don't feel 100% sure then "MARK IT FOR REVIEW LATER".

Don't give more than 5 minutes to any question in the starting minutes because as time passes you will see that the number of your attempts are very low and time is running high.

Remember there is a huge difference in the levels of JEE Main and JEE Advanced. That being said, you need a slightly tweaked approach, deeper knowledge of concepts and concentration for each. All you need to do now is be regular with what you do to avoid the last-minute panic. Be organized and persistent with your studies. You can crack the JEE Main & Advance.

All the Best!

