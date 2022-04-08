New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/Oswaal Books): JEE Main exam is conducted every year to allow the students to get admitted into prestigious engineering universities and colleges around the country.

Updates from NTA

NTA has already given the dates of April and May for conducting session 1 and session 2 of JEE Mains 2022.

But, most of the students and IIT aspirants were not in favor of these dates.

The major reason behind this is the commencement of board exams of class 12 from April 26, 2022.

Earlier, session 1 was scheduled from 21 April to 4 May 2022 and session 2 was from 24 May to 29 May,2022 which created havoc among students regarding the preparation.

Considering the situation of the students, National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday has announced a revision to JEE Mains 2022 schedule.

The schedule has been revised for both session 1 and session 2 for the JEE Mains 2022 to offer ample preparation time for students.

Correction window Closes on April 8, 2022:

Earlier, NTA has also made it clear that there will be no corrections made to the application form once filled by the candidates.

But they have even opened the correction window on April 6, 2022, and students can make corrections in the form till April 8, 2022, before 9 pm.

The registrations for session 1 of JEE Mains are already closed and students will soon get the information about the session 2 registrations.

Revised Schedule for JEE Mains 2022

JEE Mains will be a computer-based test taken by a large number of aspirants for seeking admission to engineering courses.

Earlier, session 1 was scheduled from April 21 to May 4, 2022, -which has now been postponed from June 20 to June 29, 2022.

The registration for this session is closed for the students and corrections can be made if any.

For session 2, the earlier dates were from May 24 to May 29, 2022, which have now been shifted to July 21 to July 30, 2022.

The registration process for this session will soon commence for the students.

Students should keep on checking the official website of NTA to get more information about the dates and upcoming registration process.

The city of examination and the details of the admit card will be soon intimated to the students.

Everything you need to know about JEE Mains Exam 2022! Read the article now!

Final Thoughts

JEE Mains 2022 will be conducted in two sessions in June and July as per the NTA notice.

Students have got the ample time to prepare well for board exams as well as JEE Main 2022.

Students should take out the proper time to prepare for both of the exams as they will play a crucial role in giving the right direction to your future.

Only a few students selected from the JEE Mains will qualify for the JEE Advanced exams to get their dream IIT.

So, keep on checking the official website for further updates, and stay tuned!!

