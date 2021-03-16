Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): Jeevesh Sabharwal is the Managing Director of Shivam Group. Jeveesh Sabharwal is one of the most trusted real estate developers in India. He is known for quality construction, timely delivery and above all, a developer with niche design sensibility primarily because of his in-house design strength.

Jeevesh Sabharwal has been at the forefront of leading Shivam Group to greater heights. Under his dynamic and visionary leadership, the Group has developed some of the iconic projects, which are Architectural Marvels in Delhi NCR and across the country.

Under his leadership, the latest construction technology for quality adherence and faster turnaround time is being constantly introduced in all projects undertaken by Shivam Group. He has been successful in positioning the brand to the next level.

Jeevesh shoulders multifarious portfolios and handles a family-owned group of companies in real estate, construction and trading. The company has been rendering its expertise in envisioning, building, and developing residential, commercial and affordable infrastructure.

Expanding their presence in North India, the company has developed multiple real estate projects in the states of Delhi/NCR, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra (Nasik).

Jeevesh Sabharwal is making the world a better place by creating contemporary housing and world-class commercial, residential and recreational properties.

But that's not just it; he also exhibits an impressive leadership in international trade across a wide range of product lines like building material and furnishings, liquor, ethnic wear and more.

Starting a business from the ground up, Jeevesh Sabharwal has become the leading real estate developer working towards building a better world with a keen worldly view and a focus on the future and technology.

With over two-decades-long experience in the real estate industry, Jeevesh Sabharwal is now looking at redefining the way faith-based tourism and adventure tourism operate.

"There is a lot more that goes into providing rich customer experience than just a luxurious hotel room with plush facilities," said Jeevesh Sabharwal.

The tourism industry has been constantly innovating itself to meet the demands of Generation -Y. To cater to the growing needs of travellers, many businesses and entrepreneurs have started offering comprehensive faith-based tourism products and services.

One such initiative has been started by Jeevesh Sabharwal. Under the aegis of the renowned hospitality brand, Sarovar Portico, Jeevesh Sabharwal has launched three new properties that offer best-in-class services to tourists visiting Badrinath and Rishikesh.

Jeevesh Sabharwal believes that it is important for hotels and restaurants to plug-in an element of local communities, culture, and arts in order to offer a rich experience to pilgrims, tourists and adventurists. Very often the experience that travellers seek is lost at the level of the supporting industries.

To address these gaps in the tourism service industry, Jeevesh Sabharwal has differentiated service offerings strategically placed across the consumer's life cycle, which include:

1. Helicopter charter service provided by sister concern, Pilgrimage Aviation.

Pilgrimage Aviation serves the guests to the best of their abilities and places a lot of significance on the safety, comfort, and luxury of our guests.

Pilgrimage Aviation has been serving national and international clients for more than a decade now with a varied range of aviation services.

Pilgrimage Aviation Pvt Ltd is the pioneer in the aviation industry across the country. Pilgrimage Aviation is one of the leading Chardham Yatra helicopter booking agencies in India, and what separates Pilgrimage Aviation from the rest is that they are unwilling to compromise on the safety, integrity, care, and comfort of our passengers.

At Pilgrimage Aviation, they put the needs and comfort of their passengers first. They understand the challenges that may come along while completing the Yatra, especially the senior citizens, who may need additional assistance, due to their advanced age and they believe in leaving no stone unturned, to make their Yatra a comfortable and memorable one.

2. Three-star property, Sarovar Portico Badrinath.

Sarovar Portico, Badrinath, is the only four-star hotel in this pilgrimage town. It comprises a total of 56 splendid rooms in two categories -- suites and deluxe rooms -- both offering glorious nature views. Two dining choices at the hotel include a multi-cuisine fast-food restaurant and a vegetarian restaurant.

With a team of experienced chefs and service staff, Sarovar --The Fast Food Restaurant and Cafe In The Park are rated as two of the best restaurants in Badrinath.

This hotel in Badrinath offers guests the best in class services. Warm smiles welcome you to the hotel, and assistance from the travel desk at Sarovar Portico, Badrinath, is available whenever needed.

Guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi, satellite TV and keep up with their daily workout regimes at the fitness centre. One can spend their time in leisure at the hotel's stunning lounging areas or enjoy the lawns that overlook snow-clad mountains.

Located around 140 m from the ISBT, and 1 km from the famous Badrinath Temple, Sarovar Portico, Badrinath, is a fine retreat, offering luxury amidst nature's best.

3. Camp Ghangharia

A state-of-the-art tented accommodation within the Uttaranchal greens. With Camp Ghangharia and Sarovar Camps Rishikesh, Jeevesh Sabharwal aims at taking adventure tourism to the next level.

The team has adequate training and facilities to provide assistance for rafting, adventure, cultural activities, and excursions. Full-day excursions are available for Kunjapuri and Devprayag whereas the half-day excursion package covers local sight-seeing in Rishikesh and trek to Malakunti village.

4. Sarovar Camps Rishikesh

An extension of Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, which offers guided excursions and treks amidst the Himalayan ranges.

Pilgrimage tourism is becoming a significant growth sector for the Indian tourism industry. More Indian and even international tourists are opting to go to popular religious spots such as Badrinath, Kedarnath, Puri, Varanasi, Tirupati, and more. Innovations like these will pave the way for new trends in the industry.

A glimpse of our recently completed projects: Sarovar Portico, Badrinath; Administrative Building, GBU Greater Noida; School Of Engineering Building, GBU, Greater Noida; International Centre, GBU, Greater Noida; Cricket Pavilion, Sports Complex, Greater Noida.

Ongoing projects: Orizzonte, Greater Noida; Iridia Apartments, Noida; Stupendous Luxury Apartments, Amritsar and more.

Upcoming projects: 5-star hotels in Greater Noida, Rishikesh, Jammu, Jaipur and Amritsar (City of Golden Temple); One high-end farmhouse villas covering 28000 Sq ft and more.

