Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: Infertility is a common but often undiscussed struggle that affects many couples worldwide. For those who dream of starting a family but are unable to conceive naturally, the journey to parenthood can be filled with emotional, physical, and financial challenges. However, thanks to medical advancements and the dedication of hospitals like Jehangir Hospital in Pune, infertility struggles are being met with newfound hope and success. Jehangir Hospital is breaking barriers and providing a new ray of light for couples struggling with infertility. With its dedicated team of fertility specialists, advanced technology, and personalised care, the hospital has helped countless couples fulfil their dream of starting a family.

At the forefront of Jehangir Hospital's infertility treatment is its team of highly skilled and experienced doctors. The department offers a patient-centric approach in its treatment plans. Each case is thoroughly evaluated, and personalised treatment plans are developed to address each patient's specific needs and challenges.

How Jehangir Hospital Facilitates IVF Treatment?

* Jehangir Hospital's state-of-the-art laboratory is equipped with the latest technology and is staffed by a dedicated team of embryologists and technicians. This allows for the use of cutting-edge techniques and procedures, such as Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection, which increase the chances of successful fertilisation and pregnancy.

* Jehangir Hospital also offers a range of support services to help patients throughout their journey. This includes counselling, emotional support, and stress management for patients and their partners, as well as yoga classes and alternative therapies to improve overall physical and mental well-being, which is available at the Jehangir Wellness Center.

* The hospital follows a transparent approach, providing couples with comprehensive information about the treatment procedure, success rates, and associated costs. This has helped to build trust and confidence in couples seeking IVF treatment, who otherwise may have been hesitant to undergo such a procedure.

* With the use of advanced techniques such as vitrification, Jehangir Hospital has increased the success rate of IVF treatments, giving hope to couples who may have had failed attempts in the past. In addition, the hospital also offers genetic testing, which allows for the detection of potential genetic disorders in embryos before they are transferred to the mother's uterus, minimising the risk of inherited conditions.

Stages involved in the IVF Treatment at Jehangir Hospital:

IVF is a complex process that helps couples with infertility conceive. It involves several steps, including:

1. Initial Consultation: The first step is to meet with a fertility specialist to discuss your medical history, undergo a physical exam, and have blood tests and other diagnostic tests performed. After evaluation and with shared decision-making between the couple and the doctor, IVF will be suggested for indicated cases. Before starting doctors discuss what are the positive points for success and what negative factors we shall work on before embarking IVF to improve success.

2. Ovarian Stimulation: The next step is to stimulate the ovaries to produce multiple eggs. This is done by taking fertility medications as per the requirement.

3. Egg Retrieval: Once the eggs are mature, they are retrieved from the ovaries using a procedure called ovum pick up (Transvaginal Ultrasound-guided)

4. Fertilisation: The retrieved eggs are then fertilised in a laboratory with sperm from the male partner. The process is called Intra cytoplasmic sperm injection.

5. Embryo Culture: The fertilised eggs, called embryos, are then cultured in a laboratory for 3 or 5 days.

6. Embryo Transfer: One or more embryos are then transferred into the woman's uterus using a procedure called embryo transfer. The decision of fresh or frozen embryo transfer is individual based.

7. Pregnancy Test: After the embryo transfer, the woman will take a pregnancy test about two weeks later.

8. Continued Care: If the pregnancy test is positive, the woman will continue to see her doctor for prenatal care.

Dr. Sachin Kulkarni, IVF Specialist from Jehangir Hospital says, "IVF-ICSI has driven advancements in reproductive technology and research, resulting in the creation of newer and more effective treatments. The success rates of IVF treatment at Jehangir Hospital have markedly improved over the years, offering couples a heightened likelihood of a successful pregnancy. By shattering barriers and pushing the limits, the hospital has enabled patients to fulfil their dream of having a child, while also restoring their sense of control and positivity in life."

"The true success lies in witnessing a couple experiencing parenthood as the final outcome of the IVF journey. Among all the steps mentioned, the most crucial one is counselling and emotional support. As couples undergoing this process endure significant emotional turmoil, providing them with evidence-based practices and counselling is key to their success." adds Dr Sharayu Mohite, IVF Consultant from Jehangir Hospital.

