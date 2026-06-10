Business News | JIIT Recognized Among Uttar Pradesh's Top Private Engineering Colleges in PW's 2026 Assessment

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10: Reinforcing its reputation as a leading center for engineering education in India, Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT) has been recognized among the reputed institutions and top private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh in PW's 2026 assessment of engineering institutions. In the assessment, JIIT reportedly stands out for its strong coding culture and placement performance amongst the engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

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The recognition by PW reflects JIIT's sustained commitment to delivering quality education while equipping students with the skills required to thrive in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. As engineering aspirants increasingly seek institutions that offer a balance of academic excellence, practical exposure, and strong career prospects, JIIT has emerged as one of the preferred choices for students across the country.

The assessment further recognizes JIIT's emphasis on skill development and technology-focused learning. The Institute consistently focuses on creating a learning environment that nurtures problem-solving abilities, innovation, and technical proficiency, enabling students to meet the demands of global employers and future industries.

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Established as a center of excellence in engineering and technology education, JIIT (https://www.jiit.ac.in/) is approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), while also holding accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). These recognitions underscore the institute's commitment to maintaining high academic standards and delivering a holistic educational experience.

One of JIIT's key strengths continues to be its strong placement performance. The institute has reportedly recorded the highest placement package of ₹94.25 lakhs for the 2026 graduating batch (₹62 lakhs for the 2025 batch), with an average package of approximately ₹11.10 lakhs. Students have secured opportunities with some of the world's most prestigious organizations, including Google, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Deloitte, and several other leading multinational corporations.

Supporting these achievements is JIIT's dedicated Training and Placement Cell, which works closely with students to enhance employability through internships, industry engagement initiatives, skill-building programs, aptitude training, career guidance, and recruitment preparation. The institute's proactive approach ensures that students are well-prepared to transition successfully from campus to corporate careers.

Recognizing the growing importance of next-generation technologies, JIIT has significantly expanded its academic portfolio with specialized programs in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Electronics & Computer Engineering, and VLSI Design & Technology, to name a few. These programs are designed to align with industry requirements and equip students with expertise in some of the most sought-after domains shaping the future of engineering.

The Institute's academic offerings are complemented by a robust ecosystem of advanced research and innovation infrastructure. Students benefit from access to state-of-the-art facilities, including the Ramanujan Universe Supercomputing Facility, AI Skill Lab, Apple Lab, Fortinet Cyber Security Lab, Internet of Things (IoT) Lab, and a modern Digital Learning Center. These facilities provide hands-on exposure to cutting-edge technologies while fostering a culture of experimentation and interdisciplinary learning.

Industry observers note that institutions capable of combining academic rigor with industry relevance are increasingly becoming preferred destinations for engineering aspirants. JIIT's continued investments in emerging technologies, research-driven learning, industry partnerships, and career development initiatives have enabled it to build a strong reputation among students, parents, recruiters, and academic stakeholders alike.

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