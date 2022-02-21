Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 21 (ANI/OP Jindal University): Amid the COVID pandemic in 2021, the Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) of O. P. Jindal Global University (JGU) achieved a remarkable milestone by producing 162 SCOPUS-indexed research publications and joining the ranks of the top IIMs in business research.

Extensively used by ranking and accreditation institutions, SCOPUS is the largest database of peer-reviewed literature in the world, managed by the prestigious Elsevier Publishing House. In the rapidly evolving business landscape, this remarkable research output by JGBS continues to contribute to the cutting-edge management knowledge, as part of JGBS's vision of being a "globally acclaimed business school developing transformative ideas and people."

This publication record of JGBS reflects an extraordinary achievement when placed in the relevant context. There are 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in India. The two oldest IIMs, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Calcutta, are more than 60 years old, having been established in the year 1961. In comparison, Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) was established in the year 2010. The year 2021 marks a landmark transition for JGBS, with its record 162 SCOPUS publications surpassing the research output of all, but two, IIMs in India.

An analysis of the SCOPUS database managed by Elsevier publishing house reveals that, for the year 2021, JGBS, with its 162 SOCUPS publications, surpassed all IIMs in India, except for IIM- Ahmedabad (with 189 publications) and IIM-Lucknow (with 178 publications). Interestingly, JGBS was way ahead of many venerated and relatively much older public and private management institutes in India, including IIM Bangalore (101 publications), IIM Calcutta (98 publications), Indian School of Business (ISB, 109 publications), Management Development Institute (148 publications) and XLRI (85 publications).

It is not only the quantity but also the quality of publications from JGBS that is truly remarkable. A staggering three-fourths of these 162 SCOPUS indexed publications are in journals which are indexed in the Australian Business Deans Council (ABDC) list, with around 40% of these papers in journals which are indexed in ABDC A-star and A level journals, speaking volumes about the quality of these research articles from JGBS.

In alignment with the motto of JGU, "a private university promoting public service," the research across these publications covered 14 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, exploring the direct positive social and environmental applications of novel and robust ideas. As a global business school, and driven by the values of diversity and inclusion, JGBS faculty members have collaborated with more than 100 scholars across four different continents in the world. Around 40% of the total publications had at least one foreign co-author.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O. P. Jindal Global University, stated, "This is an extraordinary feat by the faculty members of the Jindal Global Business School. Publishing 162 SCOPUS indexed papers, with around three-fourths indexed in the ABDC list, is an outstanding achievement for a young business school that is only 12 years old. I feel this is an important day in the Indian business education sector where the overall Indian management knowledge ecosystem stands to benefit greatly from this achievement. I have always believed that high quality has a direct correlation to teaching and this will immensely benefit the students of JGBS. I congratulate the Dean, Vice Dean (Research), and all faculty members of JGBS for their committed, continuing, and commendable efforts".

Professor (Dr.) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean of JGBS, stated, "JGBS has gradually established itself as one of the country's top business schools. JGBS's outstanding research performance exemplifies JGU's culture of world-class research, academic freedom, and integrity. I am extremely proud of my faculty colleagues who conduct topical and impactful research, providing novel and robust insights and solutions to a variety of social, economic, and organisational challenges. As part of a world-ranked university and an institution of eminence (IoE), JGBS is committed to continuing to push the boundaries of management knowledge through cutting-edge research."

To make this accomplishment possible, JGBS has strategically designed a supportive ecosystem that encourages and duly supports JGBS faculty members in conducting quality management research. JGBS also has a dedicated Office of Research (OFR), under the leadership of Prof. Anirban Ganguly (Vice Dean, Research) and with the support of Prof. Asim Talukdar, Prof. Chitresh Kumar, Prof. Rajni, Prof. Anjuman Antil and Prof. Dyotona Das Gupta.

The diverse research of over 100 full-time JGBS faculty members is showcased throughout the year in the JGBS Brown Bag Lecture Series. Such a carefully tailored institutional framework of processes and policies to promote and sustain the research of faculty is a testament to the significance of SCOPUS publications in determining the rank and credibility of the business school and the university.

Professor (Dr.) Anirban Ganguly, Vice Dean (Research), JGBS explained the School's efforts during the period. "As a research-centric business school, JGBS has identified multiple research initiatives that bring together scholars currently at different points in their intellectual journey. We believe that breakthroughs in novel ideas and research have the propensity to make our lives better. Our responsibility is to conduct research that aids all spheres of industry and academia. Our overall objective is to become a premier research institution at the global level, creating a positive and meaningful societal impact."

Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, JGU noted, "With this stellar achievement of JGBS, all schools of JGU will encourage their faculty members to redouble their efforts towards further sustaining the vibrant culture of research that has been fostered over the last decade or so at JGU. JGBS continues to build on its position as a premier research-intensive institution, not just in India, but globally. I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the Dean and faculty members of JGBS and wish them the very best in scaling even greater heights in the days to come".

