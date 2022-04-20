New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/PNN): Jindal group is the largest manufacturer of ERW pipes and is well-diversified in other plumbing pipes such as PE-AL-PE pipe (multilayer composite pipe), PVC pipe, uPVC pipe, HDPE pipes, and cPVC pipes. The strength of Jindal is in its quality products and satisfied customers. For over 60 years Jindal has been a trusted name in the industry with its huge distribution network all over India and worldwide.

Jindal Group has now rolled out FLUJO, a brand offering an exceptional portfolio of products related to Building material, starting with SS & MS hardware fittings (Hinges, Telescopic Channel, Hydraulic Hinges, AL Drop and many other items).

Jindal aims to provide highly durable, quality, and strong materials which are now available in an array of designs to suit the distinctive tastes of Indian consumers. The D.S. Jindal Group is planning to launch the following items step by step under the portfolio of FLUJO-: Water Pumps, LED Lights, Bulbs & Tubes, Cement, SS Piping System, Bath Fittings, Texture Paints, Electric Wires, Ceiling Fans, TMT bars, Switches and many other items are in pipeline.

Strengthening our legacy of more than 70 years in the Steel and Piping industry, Flujo caters to the end-to-end requirements of modern home fixtures and fittings. Flujo will enable us to carve a distinctive niche in this segment with exceptional quality and a diverse range of products that reflect the trust of Jindal Group,'' said Sahil Jindal, Managing Director, DS Jindal Group.

The unveiling of Flujo is also a testament to our objective of becoming a household brand offering an array of products across the country besides the piping segment,'' added Sahil Jindal.

Flujo at present is also eyeing to rope in dealers pan India to cement its position as the leading brand of the Jindal Group and will continue to expand its product portfolio in the coming months.

Currently, the Group is being headed by Sahil Jindal, 3rd Generation in the family with 18 plus years of rich experience. With an unparalleled legacy of more than 60 years, the Jindal Group has emerged as the most reliable and trusted brand in India. The group utilises state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies and has a strong distribution network across the country.

