New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) said it has received BIS certification to manufacture India's first fire-resistant steel structures at its Rail Mill and Special Profile Mill in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

The hot rolled structural steel, manufactured as per IS 15103, can be used for high-temperature or fire-prone areas and can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees Celsius for a maximum duration of three hours, it said in a release Sunday.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Date: Moon Sighting Tomorrow in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Ramzan Timetable To Be Decided.

Fire protection has been a challenge in the design of steel structures.

The availability of fire-resistant steel will result in more efficient designs of structures and the new BIS grade steel's use case will be in manufacturing steel structures for infrastructure projects such as industrial structures, refineries, bridges, metro projects, and steel and power plants as well as can be used in hospitals, and commercial and residential buildings.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of GG-W vs UPW-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match 17 on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

"The license provided to Jindal Steel and Power to produce fire-resistant steel will be a game-changer in strengthening India's infrastructure and its safety standards," said Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director of Jindal Steel and Power, in the release, adding this special kind of steel will provide assurance to the end users for fire safety.

A felicitation ceremony for the BIS certifications was held during the World Consumer Rights Day celebration at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. The ceremony was presided over by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, who formally granted the license to Jindal Steel and Power, the release said.

Jindal Steel and Power has a presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of USD 12 billion across the globe, it is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)