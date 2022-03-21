Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 21 (ANI): Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), one of India's leading steelmakers, on Monday said it has been honoured with CSR Excellence Award for its multidimensional initiatives in supporting the community and government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jindal Steel & Power's President & Group Head (CSR) Prashant Hota received the 'CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2021' award from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a function organised in Mumbai on March 20.

Hota dedicated the award to all frontline COVID-19 warriors and to the inspiring leadership of Naveen Jindal, Chairman, JSP and Shallu Jindal, Chairperson, JSPL Foundation, and to the partnering community.

The award is presented by CSR Journal. Jindal Steel & Power won the award after successfully completing a multi-level selection procedure by an independent jury, Jindal Steel & Power said in a statement.

Congratulating the team, Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of JSPL Foundation, said, "COVID-19 has been a challenge for humanity with serious impact on health, economy and society. Jindal Steel & Power as a responsible corporate in India in collaboration with its social arm of JSPL Foundation made all efforts, including providing food to the needy during the lockdown, creating hospital facilities and supplying liquid medical oxygen to hospitals, to combat the pandemic."

JSP started on-ground services to mitigate the pandemic induced drudgery of the poor and vulnerable right from the day of lockdown in March 2020. JSPL Foundation launched 'Mission Zero Hunger' across three states (Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand) to provide food to the needy, especially truck drivers, stranded migrant labourers and people living in destitution.

The Mission Zero Hunger spread its services to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Under this programme, the Foundation served more than one million meals during the three waves COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

During the second wave of the pandemic, the company supplied more than 5000 tonnes of LMO across 13 states in the country by road and oxygen express of Indian Railways. It also provided two cryogenic tankers to Odisha Government for transportation of LMO within the state.

For facilitating health care services during the pandemic, the company earmarked 600 oxygen beds in its Fortis OP Jindal Hospital & Research Centre at Raigarh and Tamnar in Chhattisgarh & in the dedicated COVID Care Centre at Angul supported with ICUs, ventilators and other facilities. The Foundation also distributed lakhs of facemasks and thousands of litres of sanitisers amongst the community and the frontline COVID-19 warriors.

The Foundation also protected the livelihood of the farmers and the SHG Women by multiple tie-up arrangements for the buyback of their produces. (ANI)

