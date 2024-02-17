Jindal Steel and Power Limited

New Delhi/ Bhubhaneshwar (Odisha) [India], February 17: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) has been awarded the CSR & Sustainability Award 2024 in the Water Conservation and Management category for its outstanding contribution to the development of farmers in Angul, Odisha. This was accomplished through integrated watershed management projects in collaboration with NABARD. During the National Conclave on Impactful Sustainable Business Practices held on February 15, 2024, in New Delhi, a company representative received the award.

JSP, under the leadership of its chairman, Naveen Jindal, has made significant strides in natural resource management and agriculture development in Tubey, Kulei, Derjang, Maratira, and Madhiamunda villages of Angul District through CSR. The company has developed and managed two watershed catchments, positively impacting the quality of lives of over 5000 farming families. These initiatives were implemented by the JSP Foundation, the social arm of JSP. The physical topography and drainage lines treated in the watershed projects at Derjang and Tubey have minimised soil erosion, maximised groundwater recharge, and enhanced agricultural production, productivity, and cash income.

Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of JSP Foundation, congratulated the team and said, "We at JSP believe in sustainable improvement of the ecosystem of the local community, and these watershed initiatives showcase our commitment to promoting economic prosperity for farmers while also protecting our environment." She thanked the jury for the award.

The watershed projects started in 2012 in collaboration with NABARD, have significantly enhanced the soil moisture in the catchment area. With the introduction of new cash crop varieties, the local farmers have changed their cropping pattern from mono-crop to double and triple-crop and resorted to the cultivation of cash crops. These initiatives have led to reversing migration and boosting the school attendance of children while elevating farmers' income from Rs. 1.5 lakh to more than Rs. 5.5 lakh. JSP Foundation has also facilitated the formation of multiple Farmers Producer Organisations (FPO) in the villages, facilitating the empowerment of the local farmers.

