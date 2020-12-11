New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Steel manufacturer Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) has reported a year-on-year growth of 15 per cent in standalone steel production with 6,14,000 tonnes in November 2020 as compared to 533,000 tonnes a year ago during the same period.

The company's standalone sales have also risen with 562,000 tonnes in November 2020 as compared to standalone sales of 557,000 tonnes in the previous year during the same period.

The export sales contributed to 21 per cent of total sales volumes in November 2020. The company's exports also grew at a rate of 10 per cent (year-on-year) in November 2020.

"Our performance is in line with the India growth story. Domestic steel demand is rising in the second half of fiscal year 2020-21 and so is JSPL's production. With domestic markets recovering the company is focusing more on value-added products," said VR Sharma, Managing Director, JSPL in a statement.

"We believe the company's portfolio will witness further strength in the third and fourth quarters of the current financial year," he added. (ANI)

