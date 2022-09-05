Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (AN/PNN): Jio, India's largest data network, has grown far and wide in the country in its 6 short years. Today, the company has connected over 421 million subscribers across India. To celebrate India on Jio, launched a social experiment featuring the "Jio Generation" - children of the age of 6 years.

Celebrating its 6 years, the film is a cute and innocent way of showing how Jio has touched not just our lives but also children who consider Jio to be their friend and that of their parents and grandparents. Humanizing the brand, the social experiment sparks real conversations about the way we have interacted with Jio. From grandparents being connected with JioPhones to kids fighting with siblings over the JioFiber remote, the brand plays an integral role in making Digital India. For this generation, the letter 'I' stands for Internet, and J stands for Jio. The young and bright generation of India wish their "dear friend Jio" a happy birthday by singing the birthday song for it.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T Teased Online, India Launch Soon.

You can watch the heartfelt film here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CiHQe_9q79w/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Like its 6-year-old friends, Jio is aspiring and promising as a future maker. Whatever Jio offers, it offers #WithLoveFromJio and that's how they care to inspire people, from the 6-year-old kids to the elderly of India, by taking everyone along.

Also Read | Most Runs in Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan Tops List of Leading Run-scorers, Virat Kohli on Second Spot.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)