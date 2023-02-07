Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its True 5G services across 10 cities across eight states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the total count of cities making to 236.

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost, starting today, according to a Jio statement released on Tuesday.

Also Read | What is Your Plan B? Prepping for a Money Reset – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

A Jio spokesperson said, "We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across eight states. With this launch, Jio users across 236 cities can enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country."

With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, the spokesperson said consumers of the region would not just get the best telecommunication network but would also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Also Read | Salma Hayek Reveals Why Hollywood Refused To Cast Her In RomComs, Says ‘According To Them I was Too Sexy For Humour’.

According to the company, the cities of Hindupur, Madanapalle and Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh; Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Talcher in Odisha; Patiala in Punjab; Alwar in Rajasthan; Mancherial in Telangana; Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Roorkee in Uttarakhand will enjoy Jio's 5G services from today.

The spokesperson also said, "We are grateful to the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for their continuous support in our quest to digitise the region." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)