Business News | Jio Platforms Enters WIPO Global Top 20 Patent Rankings, Only Indian Tech Innovator in Elite List

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Jio Platforms Ltd, the technology arm of Reliance Industries Limited, surged into the global top 20 of the World Intellectual Property Organisation's Patent Co-operation Treaty rankings for 2025, becoming the only Indian technology innovator to break into the elite group, according to a press release from Jio Platforms Ltd on Sunday.

The company climbed 320 places in a single year to reach the 20th position, placing it alongside global technology leaders including Huawei, Samsung, Qualcomm, LG, Panasonic, Nokia, Google, Apple and Microsoft, Jio Platforms Ltd said. The jump is notable because global PCT filings grew by less than 1% globally in 2025, it added.

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According to Jio Platforms Ltd, the portfolio is "strongly focused on next-generation digital technologies, including 5G, 5G Advanced, 6G, artificial intelligence, AI-native networks, cloud-native platforms, intelligent automation, radio access, core network software, edge intelligence, fixed wireless access, network slicing and digital services infrastructure." The company also said it is developing "sunrise technologies that will define the next wave of digital infrastructure," including 5G/6G Radio, 5G/6G Core, satellite communications and Agentic AI under the JioBrain platform.

As of 31st March 2026, Jio Platforms Ltd reported it has filed 6,817 patents cumulatively. Of these, 2,393 patents have been filed in India and 4,424 across foreign jurisdictions. A total of 1,009 patents have been granted globally, comprising 538 grants in India and 471 in international markets, Jio Platforms Ltd stated.

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Commenting on the achievement, Akash M. Ambani, Managing Director, Jio Platforms Limited, said, "The rise of Jio Platforms to the global top 20 in the WIPO PCT rankings reflects our years of efforts towards transforming into a deep-tech company. It demonstrates the velocity of innovation at Jio across multiple advanced technologies, which will continue to grow in coming years. I would like to dedicate this achievement to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, which envisages India to become a creator, owner and exporter of technology to the world. We are proud to contribute to India's journey towards becoming a global deep-tech powerhouse," as quoted in the release from Jio Platforms Ltd.

Jio Platforms Ltd said the WIPO ranking is "an important external recognition of Jio Platforms' R&D productivity and intellectual property depth" and "firmly places India-origin innovation in the global technology creation landscape across multiple advanced technologies." The company added that it has "always ensured that its innovation is grounded in technologies and platforms that it has developed and commercialised at scale," signaling a shift in India's tech landscape from large-scale deployment to original technology creation, according to Jio Platforms Ltd. (ANI)

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