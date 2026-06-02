Business News | Jio Tops TRAI Delhi Drive Tests with 243.98 Mbps Download Speeds, Leads in Voice Quality Too

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Reliance Jio has recorded the fastest average download speeds and best voice quality in Delhi, according to independent drive tests conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in April 2026. The regulator's tests across hotspots, walk-test locations and the Noida Sector 121 to IGI Airport route show Jio outperforming peers on key data and voice parameters.

According to the TRAI report, Jio's average download speed stood at 243.98 Mbps in the Delhi circle, significantly higher than Airtel's 169.80 Mbps, Vodafone Idea's 26.26 Mbps, and MTNL's 4.43 Mbps. TRAI also measured data service latency, or internet response time. Jio led with 20.33 milliseconds, while MTNL recorded 22.84 ms, Vodafone Idea 37.57 ms and Airtel 43.76 ms.

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Voice performance was another strong area for Jio. TRAI noted that Jio and Vodafone Idea both maintained a Call Setup Success Rate exceeding 99 per cent, while Airtel's rate was 97.22 per cent. Jio recorded the best Call Setup Time at 0.56 seconds and topped voice quality with the highest Mean Opinion Score of 4.36. "Jio also excelled in the time required to connect a call, recording the best Call Setup Time at 0.56 seconds. Furthermore, Jio topped the charts in voice quality, achieving the highest Mean Opinion Score (MOS) of 4.36," the TRAI report stated.

Signal coverage on the airport route was a highlight. During voice testing, poor signal was observed on just 0.15 percent of the route for Jio, compared to 0.41 per cent for Airtel, 0.57 per cent for Vodafone Idea and 72.48 per cent for MTNL. In data testing as well, poor signal on the airport route was recorded on 2.52 per cent of the route for Jio, while Airtel was at 3.93 per cent, Vodafone Idea 1.43 per cent and MTNL 82.91 per cent.

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TRAI commissioned the drive tests to assess quality of mobile services in Delhi. The tests covered areas including Jaunti, Kanjhawala, Bawana, Alipur, Rohini, Shastri Park, Burari, Shalimar Bagh, Mukherjee Nagar, Wazirabad, Ashok Nagar, Paschim Vihar and Janakpuri. Network performance was also evaluated at IGI Airport Terminals 1, 2 and 3, Rohini West Metro Station, Kashmiri Gate ISBT, Rohini District Court and several other hotspots.

While Jio led on download speeds, latency and voice quality, TRAI said Airtel led in upload speeds. Vodafone Idea demonstrated superior performance in terms of call drop rates and call setup success rates. The findings reinforce Jio's position in the Delhi market for both data throughput and call experience, especially on high-traffic routes like the airport corridor. (ANI)

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