New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday urged for stronger startup and industry ties to drive India's sustainable economic growth, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a release.

The Minister emphasised complete synergy of Research, Academia, Startups and Industry to achieve the optimum goals. He underlined the pivotal role of science and innovation in driving India's journey towards becoming a developed nation.

Addressing the Round Table of Institutional leaders from across the country on the sidelines of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2024, Singh called for a strategic, collaborative approach involving academia, research institutions, and industry to tap into India's potential and push forward with groundbreaking progress.

The Minister emphasised the need to harness India's exclusive assets, including its rich traditional knowledge coupled with cutting-edge technology, which together offer a unique edge. When you combine our traditional knowledge with modern science, you create an exclusive Indian cocktail that sets us apart on the global stage, he said.

The Minister praised the National Research Foundation as a major step forward, noting its potential to foster deeper cooperation between public and private sectors, both domestically and internationally. Drawing on examples from the biotech and space sectors, he called for increased global partnerships that would bring in international expertise and industry leaders to amplify India's scientific endeavors.

Addressing the need for greater integration between industry and science, Singh highlighted the importance of aligning scientific research with market demands. He emphasized the role of private sector investment in sustaining startups and creating an ecosystem where innovation thrives. We must involve industry leaders not just as participants but as partners who help shape the direction of research and development, he stated. Echoing the sentiments of many scientists present, he underscored that the future of India depends on fostering a culture of public-private participation and collaborative problem-solving.

Singh stressed the importance of creating a skilled workforce equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global economy.

He called for the integration of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), quantum computing, and sustainable manufacturing into research and education programs, which he described as essential to India's future readiness.

Furthermore, he highlighted the need to empower young innovators and startups by leveraging institutional expertise and infrastructure, while embedding initiatives like Startup India and the Atal Innovation Mission into institutional frameworks. (ANI)

