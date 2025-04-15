NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 15: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., one of India's leading cement manufacturers, showcased its innovative solutions at Vibrant Buildcon 2025, held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, from April 13th to 16th, 2025. The event highlighted the company's commitment to empowering the construction industry and enabling homeowners to build their dream homes with sustainable, high-performance products.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Teen Kills Aged Woman With Iron Rod in Telangana, Records Video of Him Jumping on Body.

Key executives, including Shrivats Singhania (Director and CEO, Udaipur Cement Works Limited), Arun Shukla (President & Director, JK Lakshmi Cement), and Ranjeev Sharan (Chief of Sales), attended the inaugural day. The JK Lakshmi Cement stall drew significant attention, with Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, and actor Suniel Shetty, Brand Ambassador for Vibrant Buildcon, visiting & inaugurating the exhibition space.

At the event, JK Lakshmi Cement highlighted its eco-friendly JK SmartBlox AAC Blocks, designed for faster construction and energy efficiency, alongside its trusted Ready Mix Concrete and Gypsum Plaster. Arun Shukla, President & Director, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., said, "Our participation in Vibrant Buildcon 2025 reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of modern construction. With over four decades of expertise, we are committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions. Events like these allow us to connect with Infrastructure companies, builders, engineers, contractors, and homeowners, reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in nation building."

Also Read | Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch PBKS vs KKR Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

The event fostered meaningful discussions with industry leaders, policymakers, and global buyers, strengthening JK Lakshmi Cement's contribution to India's vision of becoming a global hub for building materials. With its participation, the company continues to build on its 40-year legacy of excellence.

JK Lakshmi Cement Limited is a part of the prestigious JK Organisation which is over hundred and thirty-five years old and boasts operations in India and abroad with a leadership presence in the fields of tyre, cement, paper, power transmissions, sealing solutions, dairy products and textiles.

JK Lakshmi Cement, started in 1982, is a renowned and well-established name in the Indian Cement industry for four decades and has an annual turnover of over Rs 6000 crores. The Company has a formidable presence in Northern, Western and Eastern India's cement markets, with a vision of reaching Cement Capacity of 30 Million Tonnes by 2030. The present combined capacity of the Company is about 16.5 Million Tonnes per annum.

The Company offers a wide range of products under Smart business solutions (SBS), such as, JK Lakshmi Concrete- Ready Mix Concrete (RMC), JK Lakshmi-Gypsum Plaster. JK Lakshmi Wall Putty and JK SmartBlox- Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Blocks (AAC Blocks)."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)