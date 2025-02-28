VMPL

Dubai [UAE], February 28: JM Global Group Chairman Dr Jitendra Matlani, a prominent business tycoon and social star icon of Dubai was honoured with the Bharat Kirtiman Award during the International Excellence Award 2025 at Atlantis The Palm in Dubai. The award was presented by Shri Ramdas Athawale hon'ble Central Minister of the Government of India. The Bharat Kirtiman Award is conferred annually to a distinguished individual and can only be presented by a Central Minister Government of India

In his acceptance speech Dr Jitendra Matlani expressed his gratitude for receiving the award from Shri Ramdas Athawale, He mentioned that standing alongside such esteemed personalities was a source of pride and inspiration for him to continue his journey. Dr Jitendra Matlani also extended his gratitude to Shri Santosh Shukla, President and CEO of the World Book of Records, London, for his recommendation.

Dr Jitendra Matlani has been recognized for his significant contributions to business and social causes. He is the President Middle East World Book of Records London previously he has been honoured with the "Bharat Gaurav Award", "Mahatma Gandhi National Award" "Dada Saheb Phalke Award" and many more, Additionally, he has been involved in various organizations, including serving as the Global Ambassador of Peace and the Brand Ambassador of Madhya Pradesh. His leadership has been pivotal in bringing esteemed events to Dubai, a city renowned for its luxury, innovation, and global connectivity.

Dr Jitendra Matlani's dedication to community service is evident from his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he facilitated the repatriation of over 450 stranded Indians from the UAE to India by personally arranging charter flights and sent more than 100 concentrators of 10 liters and provided essential supplies to several NGO's and state governments in various parts of India.

Dr Jitendra Matlani receiving the "Bharat Kirtiman Award" is indeed a remarkable achievement and was applaud by prominent Emirati authorities, businessmen, state ministers, chief ministers, and several central ministers from the Government of India, reflects the high esteem in which Dr Jitendra Matlani is held Such recognition by a diverse and influential group underscores the significance of his contributions, which may be in fields of business, leadership, or social impact. It is always inspiring to see individuals being honored for their exceptional work in a global context.

