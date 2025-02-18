BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18: Foundit, Asia's leading jobs and talent platform, is thrilled to announce world-renowned cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as its new brand ambassador. This collaboration highlights the synergy between Bumrah's defining attributes--precision and speed--and foundit's AI-powered job search that delivers relevant jobs.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 18, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"We are delighted to partner with ICC's Cricketer of the Year, Jasprit Bumrah. His exceptional performances for India in 2024 across multiple formats including winning a World Cup have not only captivated cricket enthusiasts worldwide but also exemplify the qualities essential for success--agility, precision, and dependability. These attributes closely align with foundit's commitment to empowering professionals with the skills needed in today's dynamic job market. We look forward to a meaningful and successful collaboration," said V Suresh, CEO of foundit.

"Jasprit Bumrah's precision, speed, and reliability mirror the qualities we uphold at foundit," said Anupama Bhimrajka, Vice President - Marketing of foundit. "With 70% of India's jobseekers tuned into cricket, Bumrah connects with a vast and engaged audience -- making him an ideal brand ambassador for foundit. With advanced AI-powered job search, we remain committed to matching job seekers with the perfect opportunities."

Also Read | Digital Arrest Scam: Agra Woman Held Under 'Digital Arrest' Through Internation Call, Duped of INR 2.80 Lakh; Private Bank Manager, Aide Arrested From Kota.

The partnership will draw parallels between Bumrah's consistent, pinpoint accuracy in the field and foundit's data-driven job search, showing how both excel by focusing on the right moves at the right moment. The campaign featuring Jasprit Bumrah will launch across various media platforms in the coming months, emphasizing the importance of applying cutting-edge technology to pinpoint the perfect opportunity.

Get the app:

Google Play Store: https://bit.ly/4b2OUDt

Apple: https://bit.ly/40Y8xYF

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)