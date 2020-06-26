Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): The global pandemic has pushed everyone inside the four walls of their home, making people rethink their movements and actions. Guardian Healthcare, the master franchisee of GNC, a global leader in health and wellness supplements, has launched new campaign #IamPositive to encourage people to stay optimistic while adapting to the new normal.

The campaign, conceptualized and executed by Gozoop, starts with a video where John Abraham talks about how one has been forced to live this life for their own good due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Karnataka | CM Calls For Meeting With Ministers and MLAs from Bengaluru on Increase in COVID-19 Cases in City: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

The campaign, which rolled out on social media, also highlights how this situation has helped everyone reflect on life and what it would mean to Live Well.

Campaign Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOw9wAuP_l8

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Gets the Sweetest and Most Emotional Birthday Wish from Sister Anshula Kapoor, 'You've Given Me Everything Under the Stars.

"COVID-19 has pushed all of us into fear and negativity. Through this video, we have attempted to showcase the optimism life has shown even in these trying times. The lockdown has connected us to our true purpose as human beings. Once things get back to normal, we should take this opportunity to continue living the right way, while preserving nature, and everything else around us that we have re-discovered. That, to me, is the real meaning of Live Well. Guardian GNC's new campaign attempts to inspire all towards the true idea of Live Well," Elaborated John Abraham on the campaign message.

"Optimism and positivity are the fundamentals of one's healthy well-being. At Guardian GNC, we believe in a positive way of living life and our core purpose is to help people Live Well. As we prepare ourselves for the new normal, we all need to nurture our mind and body well, through a good balance of the right exercise, nutrition, meditation, and rest," added Shadab Khan - CEO of Guardian GNC India.

"We all need that extra optimism to bounce back and adapt to a new normal. We felt there is no better way to get inspired than by reflecting on the positive changes in our own lives. We wanted to reach out and connect to the community with our story of optimism, inspired by these little positive changes we all have experienced in the lockdown phase," said Prashant Sarwade - Head of Marketing, Guardian GNC in India about the campaign strategy.

"Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you start experiencing positive results. This isn't just a campaign for us. It is an expression of our belief on how we can win in the new world," explained Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gozoop.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)