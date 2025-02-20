BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 20: Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, is proud to announce its participation as the Building Technology Partner at the 24th edition of ACREX India 2025, South Asia's premier event for the Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVAC&R) industry. The company will showcase its cutting-edge technologies, continuously developed to meet the ever-changing customer requirements with a focus on key verticals like data centers, mid-market industrial and commercial markets. As an innovator in electrification, energy-efficient solutions and digitalization, Johnson Controls is enabling businesses to cut operating costs, ensure resiliency and uptime, improve productivity and meet sustainability targets. With a presence in India for over three decades, Johnson Controls has been committed to delivering advanced, building solutions tailored to the country's evolving infrastructure needs. "ACREX serves as a crucial platform for advancing the HVAC&R industry, fostering meaningful dialogue among the brightest minds in this space, around the future of the built environment. This assumes added relevance, at a time when India stands at the cusp of transformative infrastructure growth. With nearly 70% of its urban infrastructure yet to be built by 2047, this is a pivotal opportunity to embed sustainability and efficiency from the ground up, rather than as a retrofit. The future will be shaped by smart, high-performance technologies that enhance reliability and drive long-term economic growth. At Johnson Controls, we are proud to showcase our latest innovations designed to support India's unique needs--helping businesses scale sustainably while advancing the country's net-zero ambitions," said, Arun Awasthy, President and Managing Director, Johnson Controls, India. Showcasing innovation & technology: the latest from Johnson Controls At the expo, Johnson Controls will showcase its latest HVAC&R solutions including the locally designed and manufactured air-cooled screw chiller: YVAA0459XL, including all necessary accessories for the growing data center industry. Based on a proven platform that combines automatic power-switching systems, energy-efficient fans and integrated chilled water pumps to deliver high performance while supporting sustainability, the chiller is ideal for data centers as well as other use cases that are sensitive to power and temperature fluctuations. This technology already serves several of India's commercial public & private sectors including healthcare, aviation, pharma, hospitality, data centers, transportation, manufacturing and more. In addition, Johnson Controls will introduce its next-generation air-cooled magnetic bearing chillers for the data center market. The YORK YVAM brings unmatched reliability, capable of handling the widest operational envelope while delivering 25% lower connected load compared to traditional Air-Cooled Screw Chillers, enabling lower total cost of ownership for customers. To meet the increasing demand in the mid-market commercial and industrial segments, Johnson Controls will also introduce the YORK VWF (Variable Water Flow) system that sustainably addresses mid-size air-conditioning and heating requirements, revolutionizing this segment. Lastly, the company's Metasys Critical Infrastructure Manager (CIM), an advanced integrated platform designed for mission-critical applications including data centers, industrial, and transportation sectors will also be on display. Metasys CIM provides centralized monitoring and control of HVAC systems, electrical infrastructure, fire alarms, security and more, offering a scalable, flexible, and unified solution. With built-in open protocol integration, multi-level redundancy, and event logging with millisecond accuracy, the platform ensures enhanced reliability, operational efficiency, and security for essential infrastructure. With a global legacy spanning 140 years, Johnson Controls has been at the forefront of innovation in building technologies, pioneering advancements in heating, cooling, building automation solutions, fire and security, and more. The company's deep expertise and commitment to efficiency, electrification and sustainability have shaped the evolution of smart infrastructure worldwide, enabling businesses and communities to operate more efficiently and responsibly while saving costs. This heritage of innovation continues to drive Johnson Controls' efforts in India, supporting industries in their transition toward smarter, more competitive and resilient operations. To learn more about Johnson Controls' commitment to innovation and sustainability, visit: www.johnsoncontrols.in.

