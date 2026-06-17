Business News | JOJO OTT App Goes Live on VZY App, Expanding Reach to Dish TV Users Nationwide

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: In a significant move to enhance digital entertainment accessibility, JOJO OTT has officially gone live on the VZY app platform, now available to millions of Dish TV subscribers across India. This strategic integration marks a major milestone in JOJO OTT's expansion journey, bringing its diverse library of premium content directly to television screens via Dish TV's VZY ecosystem.

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With this launch, Dish TV users can seamlessly access JOJO OTT through the VZY app, unlocking a rich catalogue of movies, web series, regional content, and exclusive originals--all from the comfort of their homes. The collaboration aims to redefine the viewing experience by combining JOJO OTT's engaging content with Dish TV's extensive subscriber base and cutting-edge distribution technology.

Dhruvin shah, Founder & CEO - JOJO OTT said: "We are thrilled to partner with DishTV and bring JOJO OTT to the VZY app platform. This collaboration allows us to reach a wider audience and deliver high-quality entertainment directly to users' television screens. Our goal has always been to make premium content easily accessible, and this is a big step in that direction."

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Mr. Manoj Dobhal, CEO & Executive Director, DishTV India said: "The integration of JOJO OTT into the VZY ecosystem reflects our continued commitment to expanding content choice and delivering a richer entertainment experience to consumers. As viewing habits increasingly converge across television and digital platforms, partnerships such as these help us create a more holistic entertainment destination. JOJO OTT's unique content offering complements our growing portfolio of streaming services on VZY, enabling us to cater to diverse audience preferences while reinforcing our vision of making VZY the preferred hub for all entertainment needs."

The integration ensures a user-friendly interface, smooth navigation, and high-quality streaming, allowing viewers to discover and enjoy content without switching devices. Whether it's binge-worthy series, blockbuster films, or curated regional programming, JOJO OTT promises something for every audience segment.

Key Highlights of the Launch:

- JOJO OTT now accessible via VZY app on DishTV

- Wide range of content including movies, series, and originals

- Seamless TV viewing experience without additional hardware

- Expanded reach for JOJO OTT across DishTV's subscriber base

Looking Ahead

This partnership underscores the growing convergence of OTT and DTH platforms in India, as content providers and distributors collaborate to deliver more integrated and accessible entertainment solutions. JOJO OTT's presence on VZY is expected to further accelerate its growth and audience engagement in the competitive streaming landscape.

About JOJO OTTJOJO OTT is a fast-growing digital streaming platform offering a diverse range of content across genres and languages, including original productions, films, and series tailored to modern audiences.

About Dish TV India Ltd.Dish TV India Ltd. is one of India's leading DTH service providers, offering a wide array of channels and value-added services to millions of subscribers nationwide.

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