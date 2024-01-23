Jindal Steel and Power Limited

New Delhi [India], January 23: Continuing its transformative initiative to improve the Human Development Index (HDI) in the Community, JSP Foundation today extended housing assistance to 449 underprivileged families from 11 States in India under its unique programme, Aashiana--the chairperson of JSP Foundation, Shallu Jindal launched the second edition of the programme on 20th January 20224 and handed over the confirmation letter for financial assistance to the selected families.

Addressing the programme, Jindal said, "We firmly believe that everyone deserves the security of a Home, and we take immense pride that out of the housing assistance provided in the past, 521 families have already constructed their dream home with the financial support in the first phase of our Aashiana programme. I am thrilled to know that an additional 449 families will get financial support in the programme's second edition to achieve their dream of owning a home. I am sure this will sustainably enhance the quality of life of theirs and their families."

Launched in FY 2022-23, Project Aashiana is a one-of-a-kind initiative by JSP Foundation, the CSR arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), aimed at providing support to families experiencing housing insecurity due to limited financial resources. Under this programme, the JSP Foundation will release financial assistance of up to Rs. 250,000 to each eligible family for building a house with essential facilities such as toilets, drinking water, and electricity.

This year, the JSP Foundation received 773 applications for financial assistance, and based on selection criteria, 449 families were found to be eligible for the support. Among them, 304 families will be constructing their houses in Chhattisgarh, 91 in Odisha, 16 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Jharkhand, 7 in Bihar, 6 each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, 3 in Uttarakhand, 2 in Jharkhand, and 1 each in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. In the previous edition, 521 families from 13 States of the Country received financial assistance to construct their houses under the Ashiana Programme.

The financial assistance will be disbursed in stages, contingent upon the progress of the construction work. JSP Foundation will evaluate the possibility of providing additional financial support for essential components like water, electricity, and toilets to deserving cases based on the timely completion of the construction.

President and Group Head (CSR) of JSP, Prashant Kumar Hota highlighted the objectives and goal of the programme to bring sustainable change in society.

JSP's CHRO Subhadeep Khan, Barbil Unit Head Purushotham M D, President and CFO (Raigarh Unit) Hanuman Sharma, Patratu Unit Head Ashish Jain, and JPL's Tamnar Unit Head Chhavi Nath Singh, along with senior executives, were also present on the occasion.

