New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) recorded 30 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated steel sales of 2.41 million tonnes in the second quarter of current financial year as compared to 1.85 million tonnes in Q2 FY20.

The company also reported 18 per cent y-o-y growth in consolidated steel production with 2.35 million tonnes in Q2 FY21 as compared to 1.99 million tonnes in Q2 FY20.

With the revival of domestic steel demand, JSPL recorded 29 per cent y-o-y growth in standalone steel sales with 1.93 million tonnes Q2 FY21 as compared to 1.49 million tonnes in Q2 FY20.

The company also reported a 16 pr cent rise in y-o-y standalone steel production with 1.84 million tonnes in Q2 FY21 as compared to 1.58 million tonnes in Q2 FY20.

Steel exports contributed to 38 per cent of the total sales volumes with 0.74 million tonnes. JSPL's Barbil pellet plant recorded the highest ever quarterly production of 2.01 million tonnes in Q2 FY21.

"We are ramping up sales and production as India comes out of the lockdown effect and ramps up its economic activities towards a renewed growth path," said Managing Director V R Sharma in a statement on Tuesday. (ANI)

