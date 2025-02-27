BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 27: Reaffirming its commitment to sustainability, JSW MG Motor India shared a significant milestone by becoming the first Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) in India to implement a Green Pretreatment line in their Paint Shop. This was achieved through the implementation of ambient temperature phosphate (at 38°C) developed by PPG Asian Paints in its Pretreatment Electrodeposition (PT-ED) line. This resulted in a significant reduction of carbon emissions of approximately 1800 tons per annum in pretreatment process at their manufacturing facility in Halol, compared to the conventional process, which typically operates at 42 ~ 50°C.

The ambient temperature phosphate technology provides several important benefits, such as considerable fuel savings by removing the need for heating and consequently lowering fuel consumption. This cutting-edge method also results in a significant drop in carbon emissions, with an estimated reduction of around 1800 tons each year. Additionally, the technology improves overall process efficiency by simplifying operations and minimizing maintenance requirements.

Commenting on the development, Biju Balendran, Deputy Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India said, "At JSW MG Motor India, sustainability isn't just a corporate mandate; it's embedded in our philosophy and drives our innovation. This new PT-ED line showcases that spirit of innovation, allowing us to enhance our green manufacturing process vision and set a new industry benchmark for sustainable practices. Through strong partnerships like the one with PPG Asian Paints, and our shared vision for a sustainable future, we've significantly reduced carbon emissions since 2022. We're committed to continuing our work towards addressing environmental challenges."

Jitendra Kalra, CEO, PPG Asian Paints said, "Our Partnership with MG underscores our commitment to sustainability and innovation. Through our joint efforts and shared expertise, we are taking a significant step forward in promoting energy conservation, and we are delighted to be a part of the brand's sustainability initiative."

In 2022, JSW MG Motor India was one of the world's first automotive brand to adopt ULTRAX Degreaser, a liquid alkaline degreasing cleaner developed by PPG Asian Paints. This, along with the implementation of High Throw Low Cure Cathodic Electro Coating Paint, has already contributed to substantial CO2 reduction of 787 tons/annum. Additionally, the company conserved energy & fuel through Low-Temperature Phosphate (VERSABOND) and High Throw Low Cure Cathodic Electro Coating Paint, leading to a CO2 reduction of 325 tons/annum and approximately 388 tons/annum, respectively. With all the above initiatives, overall, 47% reduction in carbon emissions has been achieved.

