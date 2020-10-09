Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): JSW Steel, the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group, on Friday reported crude steel production of 3.85 lakh tonnes in the second quarter of current fiscal, up 30 per cent from 2.96 million tonnes in the previous quarter.

With this, the company achieved average capacity utilistaion of 86 per cent in Q2 FY21 in line with pre-Covid-19 level of 85 per cent last year.

Also Read | Nanoli Speedway, Pune’s New Race Track to Feature Two Long Straight & 12 Turns, Here's All You Need To Know About The Circuit in India.

"This is a quantum jump from capacity utilisation of 66 per cent for Q1 FY21 which was impacted by the pandemic," it said in a statement.

The production of flat rolled products totalled 2.84 million tonnes during July to September, up 38 per cent from 2.05 million tonnes in Q1 FY21.

Also Read | RTGS System of Fund Transfer to be Available 24X7 From December 2020, Says RBI.

The production of long rolled products jumped by 69 per cent to 0.77 million tonnes from 0.45 million tonnes in the same period.

However, due to a steep fall during the first quarter, crude steel production in H1 FY21 is down 16 per cent at 6.81 million tonnes from 8.08 million tonnes in H1 FY20.

JSW Steel is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)