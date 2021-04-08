Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): JSW Steel on Thursday reported crude steel production of 4.19 million tonnes in the fourth quarter (Jaunuary to March), marking a growth of 6 per cent year-on-year.

In the same period last fiscal, it had reported production of 3.97 million tonnes. In Q3 FY21, the crude steel production totalled 4.08 million tonnes.

The company said its average capacity utilisation improved from 91 per cent in Q3 FY21 to 93 per cent for Q4 FY21.

The production of flat rolled products moved up 4 per cent to 2.99 million tonnes in Q4 FY21 from 2.87 million tonnes in Q4 FY20.

On the other hand, production of long rolled products jumped 11 per cent to 1.05 million tonnes from 0.95 million tonnes in the same period last year.

The company said even though average capacity utilisation improved from 66 per cent in Q1 to 93 per cent in Q4, the crude steel production for FY21 was lower by 6 per cent mainly due to disruption in production caused by the outbreak of Covid-19.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of 12 billion dollar JSW Group with an installed capacity of 18 million tonnes per year.

It is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years. (ANI)

