New Delhi [India], March 4: The prestigious 14th Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Achievement Awards 2025 took place on 22nd February 2025 at ISKCON Auditorium, Juhu, Mumbai. The grand event, organized by the People's Arts Centre, honoured distinguished individuals across various fields for their remarkable contributions to the society.

Justice Abhay Madhav Thipsay (Retd.) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and presented the awards alongside Gopkumar Pillai, founder and secretary of the People's Arts Centre. The evening witnessed an inspiring recognition of talent and dedication, celebrating achievers who have excelled in their respective domains.

The award ceremony was followed by a mesmerizing Kathakali dance performance, adding a cultural touch to the night of accolades and celebration.

Distinguished Honorees of 2025:

* Academician - Dr. Vishwanath Karnad, Retired Professor, Mumbai University

* Agriculture - Sushil R. Baldawa, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

* Athletics - Razia Shaikh, First Indian Lady Javelin Thrower in International Games, Baroda

* Author (English) - Ajit Menon, Most Inspiring English Author, Delhi

* Author (Marathi) - Pravin D. Bandekar, Winner of Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Sawantwadi, Maharashtra

* Business - Harvinder Pal Timmy Mehta, Multi-Faceted Businessman, Mumbai

* Kalamandalam - C. Gopalakrishnan, Kathakali Artist, Kerala

* Classical Music - Manjusha Patil, Hindustani Classical Vocalist, Pune

* Equality in Education - Ravindra Karve, Founder of Vidyarthi Vikas Yojana, Alibaug

* Filmmaker - Addinath Kothare, National Award-Winning Director (Environment Film- Paani)

* Journalism - Shrikant Bojewar, Consulting Editor, Maharashtra Times, Mumbai

* Medical - Dr. Raghu Thotta, TATA Memorial Hospital, Mumbai

* Mountaineering - Vivek Shivade, Motivator in Mountaineering, Pune

* Painting Artist - Suhas Bahulkar, International Artist, Mumbai

* Philanthropy - A.S. Madhavan, Founder of Warrior Foundation, Kerala & Mumbai

* Public Administration - Dr. Amodh Sharma, Former Board Member, AIR INDIA, Mumbai

Speaking at the event, Justice Abhay Madhav Thipsay (Retd.) lauded the recipients for their unwavering commitment to their respective fields. He emphasized the importance of recognizing individuals who contribute to the nation's development through their excellence and service.

Gopkumar Pillai, who has been spearheading the People's Arts Centre for over four decades, expressed his pride in continuing this legacy of honoring exceptional personalities. The event marked the 1063rd program organized by the charitable institution, reinforcing its dedication to promoting art, culture, and social progress.

The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Achievement Awards 2025 once again stood as a testament to excellence, dedication, and societal contribution. The night ended on a high note, inspiring future generations to strive for greatness and uphold the values of commitment and service to society.

