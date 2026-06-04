Business News | Justice Written in the Absence of Law by Advocate A M Iktear Uddin Explores the Evolving Power of Judicial Review in Modern Democracies

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New Delhi [India], June 4: A compelling new work examining constitutional accountability, judicial power, and the future of democracy in an era shaped by technology, climate change, and global political transformation

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In a time when democracies across the world are confronting unprecedented legal and constitutional challenges, Advocate A M Iktear Uddin (Anik) presents a timely and intellectually engaging new book titled Justice Written in the Absence of Law. The book offers a comprehensive exploration of judicial review--one of the most influential and debated mechanisms within constitutional democracies--and its growing relevance in a rapidly changing world.

Blending constitutional history, legal philosophy, comparative judicial systems, and contemporary global concerns, the book positions judicial review not merely as a legal doctrine, but as a living institution that continuously evolves alongside society, politics, and technology. Through thoughtful analysis and historical context, the author invites readers to examine how courts across nations attempt to preserve constitutional morality while balancing the immense pressures of governance, public expectations, and political power.

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At its core, Justice Written in the Absence of Law raises a fundamental question: Who ensures that constitutional promises are truly upheld when authority grows stronger than accountability? The book argues that constitutions alone are insufficient unless supported by institutions capable of enforcing them with independence, integrity, and constitutional wisdom. Judicial review, according to the author, remains one of the strongest safeguards against arbitrary power and constitutional erosion.

The book begins by tracing the philosophical roots of constitutional thought and natural law traditions that shaped modern legal systems. It then moves into the landmark historical moment of Marbury v. Madison, the early nineteenth-century United States Supreme Court decision that established judicial review as a constitutional principle. Rather than treating this judgment as a static legal event, the book carefully explains how it transformed the role of courts worldwide and influenced constitutional systems across different nations.

What makes the work particularly significant is its global perspective. The book explores how judicial review evolved differently across countries depending on their political histories and constitutional frameworks. It discusses the rise of constitutional courts in post-war Europe, the expansion of public interest litigation in India, and the emergence of socio-economic rights jurisprudence in countries such as South Africa. Through these examples, the author demonstrates that judicial review is not a uniform concept but a dynamic constitutional practice shaped by local realities and democratic struggles.

At the same time, the book delves deeply into the major constitutional debates that continue to shape legal discourse internationally. Concepts such as constitutional supremacy, proportionality, separation of powers, and the "counter-majoritarian difficulty" are examined not merely as academic theories, but as practical questions that influence how courts interpret rights and how societies define justice. The author explains how these debates affect legislative responses, public trust in institutions, and the legitimacy of constitutional governance itself.

One of the book's most compelling contributions lies in its examination of contemporary constitutional challenges. As governments increasingly rely on digital surveillance, artificial intelligence, algorithmic decision-making, and data-driven governance, traditional legal frameworks are being tested in unprecedented ways. Justice Written in the Absence of Law explores how courts are being called upon to interpret constitutional rights in areas where technology evolves faster than legislation. Questions surrounding privacy, digital freedoms, cyber governance, and state surveillance are discussed with relevance and urgency.

The book also addresses environmental constitutionalism and the legal responsibilities of governments toward future generations in the face of climate change. By connecting constitutional accountability with ecological concerns, the work highlights how judicial review is expanding beyond traditional legal boundaries into questions of sustainability, welfare rights, and global justice.

Importantly, the book does not portray judicial review as a flawless institution. Instead, it critically examines both its strengths and limitations. The author acknowledges concerns regarding judicial overreach, democratic legitimacy, and the increasing politicisation of constitutional courts. However, he argues that despite its imperfections, judicial review remains indispensable in societies where constitutional values are threatened by concentrated authority or institutional imbalance.

The release of Justice Written in the Absence of Law arrives at a particularly relevant moment for legal scholars, policymakers, students, and citizens alike. Around the world, constitutional courts are increasingly being asked to resolve disputes involving free speech, minority rights, executive power, digital privacy, electoral integrity, and environmental responsibility. The book provides readers with the intellectual framework necessary to understand these developments and their broader constitutional implications.

Advocate A M Iktear Uddin (Anik) brings substantial legal expertise and practical insight to the subject. With more than seventeen years of experience in litigation before various courts across India, he has established himself as a respected legal strategist and practitioner across multiple branches of law, including civil, corporate, consumer, family, criminal, and cybercrime litigation. His extensive courtroom experience allows him to approach constitutional questions not only from a theoretical perspective but also from the realities of legal practice and institutional functioning.

An LL.M. graduate from Bangalore University and a second-rank holder, Advocate Uddin has mentored numerous startups and served as a special public prosecutor in several heinous crime cases. His contributions to law enforcement and legal strategy have earned him recognition and awards from various state police departments across India. His professional work has also received public attention through cases featured in the true-crime anthology series Crime Patrol - Hello Cabs.

Beyond litigation, Advocate Uddin has authored multiple books focusing on cybercrime, family law, and property law, reflecting his commitment to legal education and public awareness. With Justice Written in the Absence of Law, he expands his literary and legal contributions into the broader domain of constitutional thought and democratic accountability.

The book is expected to resonate strongly with law students, constitutional scholars, judicial aspirants, policymakers, practicing advocates, and readers interested in governance and public institutions. Written in an accessible yet intellectually rigorous style, it bridges the gap between academic legal theory and contemporary democratic realities.

More than a legal study, Justice Written in the Absence of Law serves as a reflection on the enduring struggle between power and principle. It reminds readers that constitutional democracies depend not only on elections and legislation but also on institutions capable of defending the rule of law when political pressures intensify.

As societies continue to navigate technological disruption, environmental uncertainty, and shifting political landscapes, the questions raised by judicial review become increasingly central to democratic survival. Through this book, Advocate A M Iktear Uddin offers readers an opportunity to reconsider the role of courts, constitutions, and accountability in shaping the future of justice itself.

Justice Written in the Absence of Law, published by Astitva Prakashan, stands as a thoughtful and relevant contribution to contemporary constitutional discourse--one that encourages readers to critically examine how societies define fairness, authority, and the meaning of justice in the modern age.

Buy Now: https://www.amazon.in/dp/937686123X

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