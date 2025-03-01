New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia will represent India at the prestigious Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, and explore cutting-edge developments in 5G, AI(artificial intelligence),6G, Quantum and next-generation mobile technologies.

MWC 2025 is one of the world's largest and most influential technology and telecommunications events, scheduled from March 3-6, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Communications, during his visit the Minister will engage with global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore cutting-edge developments in mobile technologies.

He will also unveil the curtainraiser of India Mobile Congress 2025 and inaugurate the 'Bharat Pavilion' at the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The India Mobile Congress is a platform that highlights India's innovation ecosystem, and leading telecom companies and innovators showcase their cutting-edge advancements and sustainable solutions.

The Bharat Pavilion will feature 38 Indian telecom equipment manufacturers showcasing their state-of-the-art products both hardware and software.

The minister's participation underscores India's growing role as a global leader in the digital and mobile ecosystem, the ministry said, adding that his presence will highlight India's commitment to digital transformation, innovation, and fostering international collaborations in communications and technology, the Ministry of Communications said on Saturday.

The event will serve as a platform for discussing key trends shaping the mobile industry and will spotlight India's digital ambitions.

Scindia said, "India is rapidly evolving into a global technology hub, and our engagement with international partners at events like the Mobile World Congress is vital for accelerating innovation and strengthening digital infrastructure. I look forward to exchanging ideas with global experts and discussing opportunities for collaboration in the mobile and telecommunications sector."

The Minister is also expected to address several key sessions, including 'Global Tech Governance: Rising to the Challenge' and 'Balancing Innovation and Regulation: Global Perspectives on Telecom Policy.'

The participation in Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona is expected to bring together top executives, visionaries, and innovators from across the globe, offering a platform for strategic collaborations, knowledge exchange, and showcasing India's technological leadership. (ANI)

