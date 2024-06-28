SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 28: K.R. Mangalam University (KRMU), established in 2013, has achieved a significant milestone with over 6 lakh registrations for its undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes combined as per CUET 2023 and 2024. This remarkable feat underscores the university's growing reputation and the trust students place in its academic offerings.

The university has consistently ranked among the top universities in North India due to its focus on academic excellence, dedicated faculty, and commitment to student development. This strong foundation has positioned it as a preferred choice for students seeking quality higher education.

University Continues to Set Ambitious Goals

Building on this success, KRMU remains dedicated to continuous improvement across its academic programmess. The university aims to empower future generations of leaders by providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Scholarships Attract Diverse Student Body

KRMU recognises the importance of financial accessibility in education. To this end, it offers scholarships worth Rs. 21 crore, covering up to 100% of tuition fees for eligible UG and PG students. This initiative ensures deserving students can pursue their academic goals without financial constraints. In response to high student demand, the university extended the scholarship application deadline to June 30th.

International Exposure Opportunities

The university prioritises providing its students with a global perspective. Each year, the university sponsors a study tour to a European university for select students. This programme fosters cultural exchange, international exposure, and personal and academic growth.

Strong Placement Record

KRMU boasts an outstanding placement record, attracting over 500 companies to its campus annually. The university facilitates 100% placement assistance for its students, leading to successful careers across the globe. Renowned companies like IBM, Google, Microsoft, JK Cement, The Oberoi Group, Marriott, Cipla, and Paytm participate in the university's placement drives. The placement highlights at KRMU have seen the highest package of Rs 36 LPA.

Recognition for Excellence

KRMU was ranked No. 1 B-School in Haryana and No. 1 for placements amongst all B-Schools in Haryana as per the Times B-School Survey 2024 conducted by Optimal Media Solutions (a Times Group Company). According to the Business World Ranking 2022, the university was ranked No. 1 among all of Haryana's private engineering colleges and universities. Similarly, its law programme was recognised as No. 2 among all private law colleges and universities in the state. The Chairman of K.R. Mangalam University, Abhishek Gupta has been recognised for the university's achievements. He received the Outstanding Leadership Award from Collegedunia and the Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Education Award from Optimal Media Solutions (a Times Group Company).

Global Partnerships and World-Class Infrastructure

KRMU fosters international collaborations through academic partnerships and MoUs with leading universities and multinational corporations (MNCs) worldwide. These partnerships include collaborations with IBM, ACCA, Xebia, Middlesex University, Siemens, and more.

Furthermore, the university provides its students with a modern and well-equipped learning environment. The university offers facilities like separate AC hostels, campus-wide Wi-Fi, smart classrooms, and dedicated labs. Additionally, the university features unique amenities like a fashion museum, an agriculture museum, and a design studio, fostering a holistic learning experience.

With the admissions deadline approaching, KRMU encourages interested and eligible students to apply promptly. The university offers quality education while emphasising character building and holistic student development. Applications for UG and PG programmes are now open.

The university is inviting applications for admissions in UG and PG programmes. Register Now!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)