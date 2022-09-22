New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/SRV): K8 School, India's first and only Cognia-accredited 100 per cent online school for Nursery-Grade 8, will now be offering unique and customized learning experiences to its students by connecting them with mentors from different disciplines and industries, starting the academic year 2023-24.

This would further support K8 School's mission of providing students with a personalized online school, suited to serve their individual learning needs.

In a statement released by K8 School, CEO Sharad Bhatia announced "We are transitioning towards offering a more personalized online schooling experience to all students from the coming Academic Year 2023-24.

Over the last year or so, the entire template of online school education has evolved. About 12 months earlier, online schooling was more of a need. But now, it has become a choice. Our research clearly indicates that students and parents are now starting to embrace K8 School as a pound-to-pound alternative to traditional schooling, and in lots of cases, considering it as an even more powerful learning alternative. The change in opinion has come quickly and we were anticipating this all along.

The natural progression would be now towards making it a more real and engaging experience that is 'tailor-made for the particular student'.

He further added, "We are already prepared to commence industry mentorship programs which would link students with experts and achievers from various walks of life and provide our students the opportunity to work and learn in smaller groups with these professionals. All of this, while giving students the exposure to develop multiple skills based on their choices and interests. This would be the first of its kind in India. We are ready to take the concepts of online schooling and home-schooling to completely different levels."

When asked why are parents choosing K8 school over physical schools, Sharad Bhatia added "There are many reasons, but if I must pick one, I would say that parents who want their children to do well in studies and get more time for other activities choose us above all other schools. We offer much more than any other school can."

K8 School is a 100 per cent online school where students learn using state-of-the-art content and technology. Being the only Cognia-accredited online school option in India, K8 School is working towards becoming the best schooling solution for all kinds of students. Besides hundreds of students whose parents choose to enroll them in K8 School and not physical school, K8 School is also popular among home-schooling children, specially-abled children & gifted children.

For more information, please visit: https://k8school.com/

