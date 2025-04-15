VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 15: Kalp Studio and MGrow have launched an industry-aligned Blockchain Certification Program that offers technical training, internship opportunities, and guaranteed job placement. Backed by IBM, the program is designed to support India's growing demand for blockchain talent through accessible, structured education.

The program runs for eight months and includes six months of technical instruction followed by a two-month paid internship. Participants receive stipends of up to Rs10,000 per month and gain hands-on experience with Kalp Studio's industry partners.

Applicants from across India can apply through a scholarship evaluation process hosted on IBM's assessment platform. Those scoring in the top 250 will receive a 100% scholarship, covering the full program fee of Rs4.5 lakhs. The scholarship application opens on April 1, 2025, with the qualifying test scheduled for June 10, 2025.

Kalp Studio, the lead program developer, brings its blockchain infrastructure expertise to the course design, ensuring that participants learn industry-relevant skills such as smart contracts, decentralized applications, and scalable deployments. IBM's certification adds international credibility and recognition to graduates' profiles.

"Our goal is to create clear pathways from learning to earning," said Mrityunjaya Prajapati, CEO of Kalp Studio. "This isn't just about education--it's about job outcomes, community-building, and ensuring that blockchain innovation is supported by a capable, job-ready workforce."

Supporting the delivery and mentorship side of the initiative, MGrow plays a key role in guiding participants through the scholarship application, onboarding, and one-on-one mentorship phases. MGrow will also oversee quarterly industry meet-ups and over 20 guest lectures covering blockchain, AI, and data analytics.

Mreenal Chauhan, Founder and CEO of MGrow, said: "Access to industry-grade education shouldn't depend on where you're from or what you can afford. This program brings high-impact training, expert mentorship, and real career opportunities to learners from Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities."

The launch aligns with Kalp Studio's ongoing BUILD Bharat Tour, a national blockchain awareness campaign aimed at students, startups, and professionals. Phase 1 of the tour, which began in January 2025, has already held events in Vadodara, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Dehradun, offering live demonstrations and training sessions to thousands of attendees.

The BUILD Bharat Tour acts as a feeder for the certification program, introducing participants to blockchain fundamentals and directing high-potential learners toward deeper training through the scholarship pathway.

About Kalp Studio

Kalp Studio, a flagship product of KALP Digital, is a leading blockchain infrastructure provider empowering developers and enterprises to build decentralized applications (dApps) with speed and efficiency. Offering pre-built modules, seamless third-party integrations, and advanced customization features, Kalp Studio delivers scalable blockchain solutions across industries.

About MGrow

MGrow's mission is to empower 1,000,000 fresh graduates and diploma holders with high-quality, white-collar jobs by 2030. MGrow is a career acceleration platform offering certified programs in blockchain, data analytics, and AI. Backed by DPIIT and NASSCOM, it delivers performance-based scholarships, hands-on mentorship, and guaranteed job placement to learners seeking industry-ready skills and outcomes.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or enrollment details, please contact:

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)