Business News | Kalpana Shukla Makes a Statement at Cannes; Manish Malhotra's Craft in the Spotlight

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 19: Manish Malhotra's couture at Cannes highlighted the seamless integration of Indian artisanal techniques into contemporary red-carpet language, a trend that reached new visibility this spring when Kalpana Shukla arrived at the Palais des Festivals in a custom gown showcasing zardozi, mirror work and hand embroidery. The ensemble translated time-honoured craftsmanship into a modern silhouette, photographed to emphasize both the workmanship and the silhouette's sculptural lines.

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Her Cannes appearance underscored a trajectory that includes regional recognition and international milestones, demonstrating how disciplined collaboration between designers, ateliers and artisans can amplify individual achievement into a broader cultural moment. The gown's detailing reinforced how heritage techniques can be preserved even as they are reinterpreted for global audiences, enhancing the commercial and symbolic value of India's craft traditions.

Beyond aesthetics, the moment carried representational significance: coming from a non-metropolitan background, the wearer's presence at Cannes signalled broader pathways for Indian talent to access international stages. High-profile showcases like this one provide tangible benefits to artisan communities--new demand, cross-border collaborations and greater recognition for makers typically working behind the scenes--while contributing to an evolving dialogue about heritage, modernity and India's growing soft power in fashion.

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