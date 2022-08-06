Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hailing from Vishakhapatnam, Kameswari Jewellers adds radiance to the City of Pearls Hyderabad with a state of art jewellery store in Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The store formally opened doors on August 4, 2022, at 8:21 A.M in esteemed presence of Perla Sambamurthy, Founder and Managing Partner, Kameswari Jewellers along with Kaushik Perla and Pavan Perla, Partner, Kameswari Jewellers. The launch also saw the presence of the women of the Perla family Surekha, Swathi and Sanhitha who actively support management and growth strategy of Kameswari Jewellers.

Founded in 1984 by Perla Sambamuthy, Kameswari Jewellers opened the doors of their first outlet in Srikakulam. Serial Entrepreneur Perla Sambamurthy launched Vihskapatnam's first fully air-conditioned jewellery store in 1994 and since then Kameswari Jewellers has been a preferred choice for fine jewellery of all types. The latest store in Hyderabad is the third store of Kameswari. With a strong retail footprint in twin state, the brand also caters to the Indian Diaspora across the world with their e-commerce portals www.kameswarijewellers.com/www.kameswarijewellers.in which are driven by 3rd generation entrepreneur and Partner Kaushik Perla who is a B.E & MBA by qualification and Pavan Perla who is a B.E and MBA qualification.

Each Kameswari Jewellers outlet brings more than 5000 designs in precious metals including Gold, Rose Gold, Diamonds, and Silver. The brand brings the finest craftmanship and designs from jewellery hubs spread across Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra and offers a broad array of the collection including Diamond, Pachi, Antique, Nakashi, Heritage, Beads Collection, Gemstone Mix, Jadau and Ultra-Light Weight collection. A one-stop jewellery destination, the store offers jewellery for every occasion and budget.

"We are thrilled to launch our new store in the city of Pearls, Hyderabad. We share a beautiful relationship with this city and already have a clientele here who recommended us to open a store here in Jubilee Hills. One of our USP is that we bring designs from all over the country under one roof and we believe that brides from Hyderabad will not have to travel outside the city to fulfil their jewellery needs," said Perla Sambamurthy, Managing Partner, Kameswari Jewellers.

