Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kanan International Private Limited, one of India's leading overseas education consultants, has launched KTools, a first-of-its-kind Overseas Education Management software that enhances the productivity of study abroad agencies, and students who aspire to go abroad for education. KTools is a Cloud based white-label solution - the agencies who buy it can rebrand and resell it.

KTools suite comprises KananPrep, an online test preparation platform for exams such as IELTS, GRE, SAT, TOEFL and PTE; Kanan Finder, a software that helps agents and students shortlist programs (diploma, graduate, certificate, and masters), and colleges in Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Germany; Kanan Events, an online event platform for agencies to run their own education fairs; Kanan Pro, a platform to help train agents on domains, sales and customer service skills; and Kanan Apply, an app to help agencies manage leads, student applications, and coaching classes.

Commenting about KTools apps, Manish Shah, Founder and Managing Director, Kanan International Private Limited, said, "KTools is a first-of-its-kind solution. KTools can remove inefficiencies in the business processes of overseas education consulting. Our inclusive set of solutions would help the stakeholders in the entire value chain streamline their services.

The overseas education consulting industry is generally siloed, with each agency trying to acquire market share with the knowledge, skills and resources it has. With KTools, we chose to share our expertise, acquired since we commenced our operations in 1996, for the benefit of all the stakeholders - from educational institutions, agencies and to students. Together we can achieve more."

Kanan International is an official partner for over 350 universities in North America, and Eruope. It works with hundreds of agents in India and South Asia. Kanan hopes to acquire over customers for its KTools software suite in the next six months. The company is also targeting first-time entrepreneurs in the education consulting space to expand its market.

For more details, please visit: https://kanan.co./

Kanan International was founded in 1996 by Manish Shah and Sonal Shah in Vadodara (Gujarat). The company provides a wide range of overseas education consulting services including application, coaching and visa advisory for students across the country. Kanan International has helped over 50,000 students to go abroad for education. It has offices in Surat, Vallabh Vidyanagar and Chennai

