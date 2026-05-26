Business News | Kanil PRwire Named Official Media Partner of Dutch Blockchain Week 2026

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26: Kanil PRwire, a full-service public relations and media distribution agency based in India, has been officially designated as a Kanil PRwire Named Official Media Partner of Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 2026, one of the most significant blockchain and digital asset gatherings taking place in Europe this year.

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Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 is scheduled to run from June 22 through June 28, 2026, across Amsterdam, Netherlands. The week brings together two major conferences: the Litecoin Summit on June 22 and 23, and the flagship Dutch Blockchain Week Summit on June 24 and 25 at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, the home of AFC Ajax. Now in its eighth edition, the event is anticipated to draw thousands of participants -- including blockchain professionals, institutional investors, regulatory officials, technology innovators, and industry leaders from around the world.

This year's edition features a notable speaker lineup headlined by Charlie Lee, Founder of Litecoin and current Director of the Litecoin Foundation, who will take part in an exclusive one-on-one session at the summit. Other confirmed speakers include Brian Gahan of Kraken, Stephanie Laurent of Bitwise, Maike Hornung of Visa, and Raoul Schipper of Chainlink.

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The event has assembled a substantial partner ecosystem that reflects the institutional direction of the blockchain industry. Bitvavo returns as Main Partner, with bunq joining as Diamond Partner for the first time. The Platinum Partner tier includes Visa, Kraken, OKX, Bybit EU, and zerohash Europe. Gold Partners confirmed for the event include Mastercard, Worldpay, Talos, Deloitte, Coinmerce, and Fireblocks, among others.

In its capacity as an Official Media Partner, Kanil PRwire will promote Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 through strategic press release distribution across its global and Indian media network. The agency will leverage its connections with startup founders, direct-to-consumer brands, and industry professionals throughout India and other markets.

"Being selected as an Official Media Partner of Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 is a significant milestone for Kanil PRwire," said Lakshya Verma, Founder of Kanil PRwire. "Dutch Blockchain Week assembles some of the most influential figures in the blockchain industry, and we are pleased to support its goal of fostering meaningful dialogue and genuine business opportunities. We are excited to bridge this world-class event with the expanding Web3 and startup community throughout India."

In addition to the main summit, Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 will host more than 40 side events throughout Amsterdam. These include private investor dinners, institutional brunches, technical workshops, roundtables, and community meetups organized by partners from the Netherlands and abroad. A dedicated networking application will open two weeks ahead of the summit, allowing attendees to connect and arrange meetings in advance. During the summit itself, a deal floor and executive meeting spaces will support focused discussions between companies and decision-makers.

Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 aims to move past industry hype and create an environment where the right stakeholders can engage in substantive conversations -- with regulated infrastructure, institutional adoption, payments, and compliance at the center of discussions.

For ticket information, speaker announcements, and additional details, visit dutchblockchainweek.com.

About Kanil PRwire:

Kanil PRwire is a full-service public relations and media distribution agency headquartered in India. Founded in 2022 by Lakshya Verma, the agency provides press release distribution, guest post placement, and white-label PR solutions. The company maintains direct access to GlobeNewswire, PR Newswire, and an extensive network of Indian and international media outlets. Every placement is delivered with a verified live URL as proof of publication.

Contact Data

Lakshya Verma

Founder, Kanil PRwire

info@kanilprwire.com

+91-9759615049

kanilprwire.com

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