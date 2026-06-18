Business News | Kapiva Enters Clinical Care with Ayurveda Clinics, Building Adherence-led Treatment Models

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 18: Kapiva, one of India's leading science-backed Ayurveda brands, has announced its entry into the clinical care segment with the launch of Kapiva Ayurveda Clinics, expanding its existing product-led portfolio to include structured, continuity-driven treatment models. The development comes as the company completes a decade in the category. The clinics address four major chronic concerns: Diabetes, Heart Health, Pain and Women's Health.

Also Read | Income Tax Return Calendar: Check Category-Wise ITR Filing Deadlines for AY 2026-27.

India's chronic disease burden is no longer confined to older populations. Chronic health conditions are increasingly affecting Indians in their twenties and thirties, a generation that is not only seeking holistic alternatives but actively looking for care systems that address the root cause of their conditions, not just the symptoms. According to a 2024 survey by the Government of India, nearly half of India's population has used Ayush systems for prevention or treatment of ailments, a reflection of how deeply the system is woven into everyday health decisions. The clinics are built for someone who has started a treatment plan and not been able to stay the course, and look to address a longstanding gap in the system: inconsistent outcomes driven by the absence of structured support after the first consultation.

At the centre of Kapiva's clinical model is a 45 to 60 minute in-depth Ayurvedic consultation focused on identifying root causes rather than surface symptoms. By comparison, the average doctor consultation in India lasts between 5 and 10 minutes, without a clear understanding of what is driving their condition. Each patient then receives a personalised Ayurvedic treatment plan designed to fit into a real daily routine, explained in plain language, and built to be followed rather than just prescribed. The third pillar is the effortless post-care guidance: structured follow-ups at Day 7, 14, and 21, with in-built ongoing support, ensuring patients are seen through to completion, all within a single integrated patient journey that combines doctor-led diagnosis, personalised nutrition guidance, lifestyle interventions, AI-enabled diagnostics, and where appropriate, Panchkarma and Abhyangam therapies.

Also Read | Real Madrid Sign Ibrahima Konate From Liverpool on Four-Year Contract.

Commenting on the launch, Ameve Sharma, Founder and CEO of Kapiva said, "To offer truly comprehensive Ayurvedic care, we realised that patients require a much deeper, highly personalised approach that goes beyond just a product. Delivering that level of care requires a dedicated physical setup. In many ways, this brings Kapiva full circle. This launch was born directly from conversations with our consumers who were seeking structured support. As a customer-first brand, Kapiva Ayurveda Clinics are our way of ensuring they receive the end-to-end care they deserve."

Over the last ten years, Kapiva has built a stronghold in chronic wellness products that address health problems from the root cause. The clinic model extends that same philosophy into structured clinical care for chronic disease management, where consultation, product use, and follow-up are part of one continuous Ayurvedic treatment journey.

Kapiva Ayurveda Clinics currently operate in three locations in Bengaluru: Whitefield, HSR Layout and Sarjapur Road, with each clinic offering consultations for diabetes, heart health, chronic pain and women's health. The company plans to expand across additional Bengaluru locations before evaluating multi-city growth. The launch follows the brand's announcement of the Kapiva Innovation Fund (KIF), a Rs. 50 crore corpus dedicated to advancing research and innovation in Ayurveda, and marks the company's broader ambition to build a holistic Ayurveda healthcare brand beyond products.

About Kapiva

Kapiva is a homegrown science-backed Ayurveda brand on a mission to make evidence-based Ayurveda simple, modern, and accessible for everyday wellness. Backed by a dedicated R&D vertical of scientists and researchers, Kapiva develops authentic formulations using science-backed Ayurveda, standardised herbs, and high-quality ingredients. Kapiva has been a disruptor in the Ayurvedic industry by introducing innovation in product formats that can be easily integrated into people's daily routines. Kapiva has expanded globally with its wholly owned subsidiaries in the USA and Middle East, and has a strong offline presence across 50,000+ stores in India. One of India's most trusted Ayurveda brands.

Website: www.kapiva.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)