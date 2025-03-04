VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: KARAM Safety, a leading global PPE player and fall protection solutions provider, has secured robust orders worth over Rs6.5 crore in the Fixed Line Systems category. The latest contracts include projects for Trivandrum Airport and Mangalore Airport as well as orders from ArcelorMittal, Apollo Tyres and GE Powers - ARC.

These contracts reinforce KARAM Safety's growing presence in the aviation and industrial sectors, highlighting the company's expertise in providing advanced fall protection solutions. The global fall protection equipment market is projected to reach approximately $5 billion by 2030, driven by stringent safety regulations, increasing infrastructure development, and rising awareness of workplace safety. In India, the market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by industrial expansion and compliance mandates across key sectors such as aviation, construction, and manufacturing. Fixed Line Systems play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of personnel working at heights in hazardous environments, and KARAM Safety's solutions are designed to meet the highest industry standards.

Commenting on the new orders, Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales and Marketing, KARAM Safety, said, "The trust placed in us by leading companies across industries is a testament to our commitment to safety, innovation, and quality. At KARAM Safety, we continuously strive to enhance workplace safety by providing cutting-edge solutions tailored to industry-specific needs. These new orders reinforce our mission to create safer working environments and drive long-term partnerships with our customers. As a leader in advanced fall protection solutions, KARAM Safety is well-positioned to scale its business by catering to the increasing demand for high-quality, compliant, and innovative safety systems."

KARAM Safety provides a vast range of permanent Vertical and Horizontal Anchorage Lines, certified to national as well as international standards like ISI, EN and ATEX. These systems are corrosion-resistant and can be fixed on various structures to provide safe anchorage for an extended period.

KARAM Safety continues to expand its portfolio with state-of-the-art safety solutions, catering to the evolving needs of industries that prioritize worker safety.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3500 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 100 nations. The company has a team of 4200 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety and Midas Safety India, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

For Fixed line systems products, please visit: https://www.karam.in/products/fixed-line-system

