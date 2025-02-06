Business News | KARAM Safety Elevates Community Healthcare with Thoughtful Upgrades in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 6: In a heartfelt step toward community welfare and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, KARAM Safety proudly announces the transformation of the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow. This initiative marks a significant milestone as KARAM Safety's first dedicated project to enhance a public community space, underscoring the company's commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of people.

The newly upgraded CHC has been designed with patient comfort and community well-being at its core. The facility now features a centrally air-conditioned waiting hall and a newly constructed canteen, providing a comfortable and welcoming environment for visitors. The parking area has been renovated to ensure smooth vehicle management, while the garden area has been beautified and maintained with the installation of tree guards. The children's play area has been revitalized, offering a vibrant space for young visitors.

In addition, a water cooler has been installed to ensure easy access to clean drinking water, and the seating area under the trees has been refurbished to provide a pleasant outdoor waiting space. To enhance operational efficiency, a token number system has been introduced to reduce waiting lines, and the building facade has been renovated to create a more patient-friendly and accessible space.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Rajesh Nigam, Co-founder and President Technical of KARAM Safety, and Kavita Nigam, Chief Human Resources Officer of KARAM Safety, alongside key healthcare officials such as Amitabh Srivastava, ACMO, and Dr. Azhar, Medical Officer. Their collaboration and shared vision have been instrumental in bringing this initiative to fruition.

Speaking at the event, Rajesh Nigam expressed his gratitude and commitment, saying, "This project reflects KARAM Safety's enduring commitment to the communities we serve. It is a proud moment for us to contribute to the well-being of Sarojini Nagar residents by enhancing the health centre to provide comfort and dignity to every visitor."

This initiative marks the beginning of KARAM Safety's ESG-driven efforts to foster sustainable development and community welfare. The upgrades to the CHC aim to provide a supportive environment for patients and their families while setting a benchmark for impactful corporate social responsibility in the healthcare sector.

The Sarojini Nagar CHC project is a testament to KARAM Safety's dedication to creating meaningful change and fostering an enduring relationship with the communities it touches.

About KARAM Safety

KARAM Safety is a leading global occupational safety brand with a vast portfolio of over 3500 certified products conforming to multiple national and international standards and export their safety solutions to over 100 nations. The company has a team of 4200 professionals who have been relentlessly developing, testing, and evaluating products, earning KARAM Safety a reputation as one of the finest global companies that provide world-class personal protective equipment (PPE), fall protection solutions and fixed-line systems. KARAM Safety is a responsible brand that values empowering people, uplifting society and enriching the environment.

For more information about KARAM Safety, please visit: https://www.KARAM.in/

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | Hunk Golden and Media

9820184099 | sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

