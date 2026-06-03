Business News | Kare Collective Launches to Bring Therapy-inspired Conversations into Everyday Life

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Conversations around mental health in India have evolved significantly over the past few years. While therapy has become more visible and accessible than before, mental health professionals are increasingly observing that many people are seeking opportunities to engage with emotions, relationships, grief, and self-reflection in ways that extend beyond formal therapeutic settings.

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This growing interest in emotional wellbeing is reflected in a new initiative Kare Collective, introduced in Mumbai by Kare Counselling, a mental health practice founded by trauma-informed therapist Kareena Mehta. The initiative explores how conversations around emotional awareness, relationships, vulnerability, healing, and personal growth can become a more natural part of everyday life.

Mental health professionals note that while awareness around therapy has increased, many individuals continue to struggle with expressing emotions, navigating difficult conversations, and finding spaces where they can reflect on their experiences openly. Themes such as loneliness, relationship challenges, grief, emotional regulation, and self-understanding are becoming increasingly common topics of discussion, particularly among young adults.

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According to Kareena Mehta, one of the recurring observations in therapeutic work is that meaningful reflection often happens outside the therapy room. Conversations with friends, partners, family members, and communities frequently play a significant role in how people process experiences, develop self-awareness, and build emotional resilience.

As part of the initiative, Kare Counselling has introduced Letters From Your Therapist: On Love & Loss, a book that explores themes of attachment, grief, heartbreak, healing, and self-discovery. Alongside the book, a collection of therapist-designed conversation tools has also been introduced, focusing on encouraging dialogue around relationships, self-awareness, communication, and emotional wellbeing.

The initiative was launched at an event held in Mumbai, which brought together mental health professionals, creators, members of the media, and community members for conversations centred around emotional wellbeing and human connection. Mental health advocate Anshula Kapoor participated in a special reading and discussion around themes of love and loss.The launch reflects a broader shift in how mental health is being discussed in India today. Beyond awareness campaigns and therapy sessions, there is growing recognition of the importance of emotional literacy, meaningful conversations, and community-based spaces that encourage reflection and connection.

As conversations around mental wellbeing continue to gain momentum, initiatives such as these highlight the increasing demand for tools, experiences, and platforms that help people engage more openly with their emotions and relationships in everyday life.

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