Karims- A Mughlai Cuisine Jewel from the lanes of Purani Dilli is now in Andheri West, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI/PNN): The quest of persuasion of perfecting Mughlai dishes ends here with over 100 years of experience in making authentic Mughlai dishes. Now you can find it in your immediate neighbourhood with delicacies of the Mughal era to flatter your taste buds with the rich aroma of spices from Old Delhi. Whether it's a classic Korma, Niharis, Mouth-Watering Kebabs, it has a lot in its plate to offer its customers the delicacies.

The only original from Jama Masjid Delhi-06 - The Andheri (W) outlet was inaugurated, in presence of evergreen Bollywood celebrities like Singer Udit Narayan, Lyricist Sameer, Singer/Composer Salim-Suleman, Music Director Shameer Tandon, Ace Photographer and Producer Atul Kasbekar, Exhibit CEO Ramesh Somani, Zoya Afroz Miss India International 2022.

Mouthwatering dishes from Karim's Andheri (W), are also available through online orders via Zomato, and Swiggy and reservations can also be made via Dine-out.

What should you eat when you are at Karim's Andheri West?

Mutton Burra/ Kebab- Mutton shanks and chops roasted with the choice of spices and ghee which gives a unique taste overall and it is also Karim's Speciality.

Chicken Biryani- A dish lavished full of fragrant spices with saffron gives a unique taste and it undoubtedly follows the word to word recipe of the Mughal Emperors.

Chicken Jahangiri- From the name itself, a huge piece of chicken is served in rich gravy with the sweetness of onions topped with raisins added with a spicy touch of green chillies. The dish is an exotic blend of spices redefined with heritage.

Butter Chicken- Tender pieces of chicken cooked slowly with rich creamy taste to soothe your soul.

Nahari Special - Broth with succulent pieces of mutton stewed over a long period spiced with green chillies and ginger.

Mutton Rogan Josh and Brain Curry should be next on your list.

Aloo Gosht is a delicacy which has made its own place in the list for its exuberant flavours.

Never the less the vegetarian long for the soft tangy Paneer Tikkas and variety of Paneer Shahi/Kadai Paneer with the ultimate squash of spices.

Nargis Malai Kofta filled with dry fruits and rich gravy would be best served with the sweet bread Sheermal. Make your meal a complete dream walk through the lanes of the Mughal era.

Shahi Tukda: as the name suggest the sweetest of all decorated with dry fruits and a silver lining to smoothening end to the meal and the day. So come and enjoy the word of Mughal food Karim's at Andheri (W).

Address: Shop No -Shop no. 10, 'Clifton', Raviraj Oberoi Complex, New Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai 400053

Phone No.: 02235127052 Email: order@karimsmumbai.com

Google Map: https://g.co/kgs/8S1dXf

