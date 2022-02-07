New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/Oswaal Books): Students are very anxious regarding the upcoming board exams. By considering the present scenario in mind, Karnataka Board has already declared the date sheet for the exams.

The exams for SSLC class 10 will commence from 28 March 2022 and will continue till 11 April 2022 and 2ndPUC class 12 will commence from 16 April 2022 and will continue till 4 May 2022.

Also Read | Biden, Germany’s Scholz to Stress Unified Front Against Any Russian Aggression Toward … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

But, students are very worried about the pattern to be followed during the exams. There are only a couple of months left and students need to be aware of the exam pattern to have top-notch preparation.

To give an idea about the exam pattern, the Karnataka board has even released the model test papers on 27 January 2022.

Also Read | Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

These model test papers will help the students prepare in the right direction for the board exams. Moreover, they will also help them get acquainted with the marking scheme.

Some students find difficulty in getting the model test papers.

Below is a step-wise approach that students can follow to download the model test papers.

Steps to download sample papers

Students can follow these steps to download the model test papers in a hassle-free manner.

1. Firstly, visit the official website of the Karnataka board to find the model test papers. You can use the URL https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/ and https://pue.kar.nic.in/

2. Once opened, the first page to encounter will be the Homepage. Students should move to the "Documents" section from the Homepage and then select SSLC or PUC

3. In the drop-down section under SSLC or PUC, click on the "Question Papers" tab

4. This will prompt the user with the new page where the user can see the title "Model Question Papers". As soon as the user clicks that link, he/she will encounter another link titled "Model Question Papers of 2021-22 SSLC PUC Examination"

5. Students should click that link to download the model question paper for the board exams

6. Students can even download the question papers in the pdf format and later have them in printed format for practice.

Wish to know the importance of sample papers in the board exams? Read the Article to learn!

More information about sample papers

The sample papers for the SSLC PUC class 10 12 are available for the first language, second language, third language, and other core subjects like Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

Students have the opportunity to download the sample papers of the core subjects in both English and Kannada medium.

These sample papers will help the students to build a strategized timetable to score well in the board exams. Students can also complete their preparations with Oswaal Karnataka SSLC 2nd PUC Sample Question Paper Class 10 12 for Exam 2022 where they will get best preparation material for upcoming exams and will also get some benefits like:

* Latest Board Examination Paper with Scheme of Valuation

* Strictly as per the latest syllabus, blueprint & design of the question paper.

* Board-specified typologies of questions for exam success

* Perfect answers with Board Scheme of Valuation

* NCERT Textbook Questions fully solved

* Previous Years' Board Examination Questions

Here is the recommended link for Karnataka SSLC Sample Question Paper Class 10 for Exam 2022, click here https://bit.ly/3us2X2l

Here is the recommended link for Karnataka 2nd PUC Sample Question Paper Class 12 for Exam 2022, click here https://bit.ly/3HBAivw

Students should start preparing for the board exams without wasting any further days because the time has already started elapsing.

Final Thoughts

Grabbing the sample papers is one of the most important steps for the students to move forward towards the path of scoring high in board exams.

These sample papers will also help the students to pinpoint the areas where they are lacking. This will allow them to work on those areas in the due course of time.

These sample papers are readily available on the official website. Moreover, all the latest updates and circulars are also uploaded on the official website.

Students should regularly visit the website to stay updated with the latest updates regarding the SSLC PUC class 10 12 exams 2022.

For any further updates, stay tuned!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)